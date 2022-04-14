Website Logo
University role for Baroness Verma

Baroness Sandip Verma

By: Eastern Eye

BARONESSS Sandip Verma has been appointed by the University of Roehampton as its new chancellor.

Verma, 62, who began the role on Monday (11), will serve for three years in the position.

The British Indian politician and businesswoman started her career working for her
parent’s fashion business, before investing in supplying residential care. In 2019, she served as the ministerial champion for Tackling Violence Against Women and
Girls Overseas and while in that role, she was chosen to chair the UN Women’s national committee for three years.

As chancellor, she will be the university’s ceremonial head and ambassador, and will work to promote of the institution’s strategic aims and activities.

“I am eager to support the University of Roehampton, which has a rich history of unlocking the potential of students and communities of every age and background,” Verma said of her appointment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

