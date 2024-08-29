University of Southampton to open India campus

The new university campus is expected to be located in Gurugram, within the National Capital Region (NCR)

The University has been active in India for more than 50 years and has developed deep and mutually beneficial partnerships.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE University of Southampton was on Thursday (29) granted approval by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a branch campus in India, making it the first global top 100 and UK Russell Group university to set up a campus in the country under the 2020 National Education Policy.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives at an event in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said the move is part of the goal of elevating the country’s educational standards to the highest global levels and delivering on the education pillar of India-UK cooperation.

“Confident that such endeavours will further make our youth world ready and foster a spirit of global understanding and cooperation,” he said.

Pradhan said the move taps into the potential of India as a global education and talent hub of the future, with globally renowned higher education institutions (HEIs) keen to establish multi-faceted collaborations with top Indian institutions.

According to officials, the University of Southampton submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that the degrees awarded by the India campus of the university will be the same as in the host university.

“The programmes offered in the branch campus of University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards. The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences,” he added.

UK-based advisory consultancy, India Business Group (IBG), led by Amarjit Singh, is providing strategic support to the university to establish the new branch campus in India, a statement said.

The university said it will build on the strategic objectives, leadership and expertise of the University of Southampton India Centre established in March 2019 as part of the institution’s long-standing engagement with India.

“The University of Southampton is privileged to be approved to establish a campus in India. Building on our long-standing and deep ties, a campus is the logical next step in developing a closer partnership with India,” said Prof Andrew Atherton, vice president, international and engagement, at the University of Southampton.

“We have worked closely with the IBG on certain strategic matters and stakeholder engagement, and we look forward to doing so as the campus develops, and we build even stronger ties with businesses, partners and stakeholders in India.”

Amarjit Singh, IBG chief executive and an alumnus of the university, said, “This is truly a landmark moment for the rapidly evolving UK and India relationship. IBG is delighted to be working with Southampton as one of its strategic advisory partners.

“We acknowledge that education, research and innovation are key pillars of the bilateral relationship, and this exciting development will promote academic excellence, engagement with industry and government and strengthen the living bridge between our two great nations.”

The firm said it is working closely with the university’s senior leadership team and the International Office to support deeper in-country engagement with academia, industry and government.

Australia’s Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have already set up campuses in GIFT City in Gujarat. However, the University of Southampton will be the first foreign university to set up an India campus under UGC norms.

Mark E Smith, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, said no university could be truly global in the 21st century without engaging with India.

He said, “Our intention is to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together (the University of) Southampton’s world-class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India.”

(PTI)