Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

He is a politics student who recently became temporary leader of the council

Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

George Finch (L) with Nigel Farage (Photo: X/@_GeorgeFinch)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 23, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A TEENAGER belonging to hard-right Reform UK party was on Tuesday (22) formally appointed to run a local authority that has finances of about £2 billion.

George Finch, 19, is believed to be the youngest permanent council leader in the UK, multiple British media outlets reported.

Finch was elected to lead Warwickshire County council, in the West Midlands area of England, following a vote by councillors, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed.

Reform does not hold an overall majority on Warwickshire Council, so a vote for Finch from the authority's chairman, who is also a Reform councillor, was needed to break a tie.

Finch is a politics student who recently became temporary leader of the council after his predecessor resigned for health reasons.

The teen made headlines during his stint as interim head by requesting that a Pride flag be removed from the council's headquarters.

He will oversee a budget of £500 million, along with council assets worth £1.5bn, according to the BBC and other media.

Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform party won dozens of local council and mayoral seats during elections on May 1.

The hard-right group leads the ruling Labour and main opposition Conservative party in national polling, although the next general election is still likely to be another four years away.

(AFP)

antiimmigrantgeorge finchnigel faragepride flagreform uk partywarwickshire county counciluk’s youngest council leader

Related News

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025

Air India flight crash
UK

British families sent wrong remains after Air India crash: Report

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid
News

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

Kim Kardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s tiny waist photo reignites debate over body image standards

More For You

china mega dam

This photo shows the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in Nyingchi city, in China's western Tibet Autonomous Region.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

China defends mega-dam project, says no harm to India, Bangladesh

CHINA has officially defended the construction of a massive hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River in the sensitive ecological region of Tibet, insisting the project will not negatively affect downstream countries such as India and Bangladesh.

The ambitious initiative, announced last Saturday (19) by Chinese premier Li Qiang, marks the start of what is expected to be the world’s largest hydropower dam, located near Nyingchi City in the Tibetan autonomous region close to the disputed Line of Actual Control with India in Arunachal Pradesh.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

Sadiq Khan (L) and Zohran Mamdani

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

LONDON mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has been informally advising Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, on strategies to secure victory in the upcoming November election.

The advice reflects Khan’s own political journey and the challenges Mamdani faces ahead of the general election, the Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Foreign secretary David Lammy said, 'This is a landmark moment in the government's work to tackle organised immigration crime' linked to the UK.

Reuters

UK imposes sanctions on 25 individuals and groups over Channel migrant crossings

THE UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals, groups and suppliers accused of facilitating migrant crossings across the Channel. This is the first time such sanctions powers have been used in this context.

The move comes amid increased pressure on the UK government to control the number of migrants arriving in small boats from northern France. The number of arrivals has reached record levels this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian man hospitalised after racist attack dublin

Indian man in his forties was injured in the attack in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: X/@AkhileshIFS)

Indian man hospitalised after brutal racist attack in Dublin

AN INDIAN man in his forties was hospitalised following a violent and apparently racist attack in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from both the Indian community and diplomats.

According to official statements, the incident occurred last Saturday (19) on Parkhill Road in Tallaght. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only a few weeks prior, was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

Keep ReadingShow less
Junior doctors

Junior doctors hold placards as they stand on a picket line outside the Royal University Hospital during a national strike over pay and conditions, in Liverpool, January 3, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Junior doctors’ strike to proceed after failed pay talks

A PLANNED five-day strike by junior doctors in England will go ahead as scheduled this week after pay negotiations with the government failed, their union said on Tuesday.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents the doctors, said discussions with health aecretary Wes Streeting had not made progress on issues related to pay and working conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc