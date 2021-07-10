UK week (June 4-10): 7 highlights of the week you should know

By: PoojaShrivastava
1. Second Indian-born woman to go to space:
Indian American Sirisha Bandla is set to become the second Indian-born woman to fly into space, after Kalpana Chawla.
2. Tanmanjeet Singh’s outburst in Commons:
Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh slammed the “absolute disgrace” of ministers defending Dominic Cummings’ breach of lockdown rules last year, revealing how he missed funerals and last moments of loved ones.
3. NHS covid app to be “tuned” to make it “less sensitive”:
UK government is planning to tune the NHS Covid app to make it “less sensitive” and not everyone is happy.
4. Indian student application on the rise:
Ongoing pandemic travel constraints fail to dampen Indian students’ spirit as UK’s centralised higher education application system shows a 30 per cent increase in the number of undergraduate applications from Indian students to study at British universities.
5. Pakistan indeed prayed for India:
When the times were tough in India during the peak of second wave, Pakistan Twitter seemed to have put aside age-old differences and indeed prayed for India’s recovery, says an AI-based study.
6. Olympics to be held without spectators:
Tokyo Olympics will be one of its kind as there will be no spectators due to a virus state of emergency.
7. Zika virus outbreak in India:
AUTHORITIES in the southern Indian state of Kerala have raised an alarm in all districts of the state following the identification of 15 cases of Zika virus.