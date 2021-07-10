Website Logo
  Saturday, July 10, 2021
UK week (June 4-10): 7 highlights of the week you should know

St George’s flags, the national flag of England, fly from residents’ homes at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London on July 10, 2021, on the eve of the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between England and Italy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

With football fever in the air, you might have missed on to some other interesting developments and news from UK and around the world.
Eastern Eye brings to you seven major highlights of this week to keep you updated:

1. Second Indian-born woman to go to space:

 

Sirisha Bandla (Photo: Twitter)

Indian American Sirisha Bandla is set to become the second Indian-born woman to fly into space, after Kalpana Chawla.

Read more here.

 

2. Tanmanjeet Singh’s outburst in Commons:

 

Labour MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

 

Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh slammed the “absolute disgrace” of ministers defending Dominic Cummings’ breach of lockdown rules last year, revealing how he missed funerals and last moments of loved ones.

Read more here.

 

3. NHS covid app to be “tuned” to make it “less sensitive”:

 

Covid-19 vaccine record on the National Health Service (NHS) app (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) via Getty Images)

 

UK government is planning to tune the NHS Covid app to make it “less sensitive” and not everyone is happy.

Read more here

 

4. Indian student application on the rise:

 

(Photo: iStock)

 

Ongoing pandemic travel constraints fail to dampen Indian students’ spirit as UK’s centralised higher education application system shows a 30 per cent increase in the number of undergraduate applications from Indian students to study at British universities.

Read more here.

 

5. Pakistan indeed prayed for India:

 

(Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) via Getty Images)

When the times were tough in India during the peak of second wave, Pakistan Twitter seemed to have put aside age-old differences and indeed prayed for India’s recovery, says an AI-based study.

Read more here.

 

6. Olympics to be held without spectators:

 

(Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Tokyo Olympics will be one of its kind as there will be no spectators due to a virus state of emergency.

Read more here.

 

7. Zika virus outbreak in India:

 

(Photo credit :SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUTHORITIES in the southern Indian state of Kerala have raised an alarm in all districts of the state following the identification of 15 cases of Zika virus.

Read more here.

 

Eastern Eye

