Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Business

UK watchdog bans Boohoo ad ‘for objectifying women’

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

By: Pramod Thomas

A T-shirt advertisement by online fashion retailer Boohoo showing a model wearing thong-style bikini bottoms has been banned by Britain’s advertising regulator for objectifying and sexualising women.

The watchdog said the ad was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence, noting that neither the partial nudity nor the bikini bottoms were relevant to the product and that the images did not show the product as it would usually be worn.

In a statement, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) added that one of the images in a series of poses in the listing were “sexually suggestive”, and another emphasised the model’s exposed skin rather than the product.

The rise of a new breed of celebrities called social media influencers using apps like Instagram and Tik Tok to promote products has raised concern about body image issues among young people who consume heavily-edited virtual versions of their idols.

Boohoo founder Mahmud Kamani
FILE PHOTO:Boohoo founder Mahmud Kamani (Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images).

London-listed Boohoo, which has sought to improve its reputation after negative publicity over supply chain failings, told ASA that the images were part of its swimwear category and this was why the model wearing the T-shirt was in a bikini.

We are disappointed by the findings of this ruling…Our marketing reflects the vibrant and confident culture of our brand and is designed to empower, not to intentionally cause offence,” said a spokesperson for Boohoo, which also owns the PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and MissPap brands.

We removed the associated images from our website when we received details of the complaint from the ASA.”

ASA said: “We told Boohoo.com UK Ltd to ensure that future ads were prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society and that they did not cause serious or widespread offence or harm by objectifying women.”

It was the second time in less than three years that the Manchester-based company came under fire over its ads. In 2019 ASA ruled that a reference to “send nudes” on Boohoo’s marketing e-mail was socially irresponsible and breached its code.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Ambani-led company set to enter satellite broadband space
UK
UK threatens to block Russian companies raising money in London
UK
UK annual inflation hits fresh 30-year high
UK
Meghraj Group turns 100
HEADLINE STORY
Indian shipbuilder accused of record $3 bn bank fraud
INDIA
Turkish Airlines’ former boss Ilker Ayci to head Air India
HEADLINE STORY
ArcelorMittal: How Rahul Bajaj gave vital support to Indian steel tycoon LN Mittal…
INDIA
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
UK
Indian supplier to UK brands pays £3m in unpaid wages
INDIA
Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India’s $3.5bn clean fuel scheme
INDIA
Rahul Bajaj: Man who called spade a spade
HEADLINE STORY
Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Neil Bhatt: Redefining the TV hero
Soulful Asian sounds of a Scandinavian music star
Kiran Raj: Always ready for a great performance
Harpreet Bansal hits new musical peaks with Parvat
Les Ferdinand criticises FA as report shows ‘glass ceiling’ for…
Find the Magnificent 4 Reloaded
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE