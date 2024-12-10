Murdoch’s bid to secure eldest son’s control of media empire fails

Rupert Murdoch looks on as he walks on the day of the hearing on the contentious matter of succession of Rupert Murdoch’s global television and publishing empire, in Reno, Nevada, US, September 23, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

RUPERT MURDOCH’s attempt to secure control of his media empire for his eldest son, Lachlan, has reportedly failed, according to a US news report on Monday.

The Murdoch family, which oversees influential outlets like Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and various British and Australian media organisations, has often been compared to the fictional dynasty in the TV series Succession. Like the show, real-life disputes within the Murdoch family have centred on control of the business after Rupert Murdoch’s death.

Murdoch, 93, has long planned for his children to jointly inherit the empire. While his eldest daughter, Prudence, has stayed largely out of the business, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth have all been contenders for the leadership at different times.

In recent years, Murdoch reportedly became concerned that Fox News, a key part of his empire, could shift towards more centrist views under James and Elisabeth. This prompted him to propose a plan giving Lachlan, who currently heads Fox News and News Corp, greater control over the family trust.

The proposed changes would have stripped the other siblings of voting power while allowing them to continue benefiting financially. Murdoch argued this move would protect the financial interests of all his children and keep the empire aligned with his views.

Courtroom decision

The matter was contested in a Nevada courtroom, where Murdoch and his four children gave evidence in September. According to The New York Times, probate commissioner Edmund J Gorman Jr ruled that Murdoch and Lachlan acted in “bad faith” in their attempt to rewrite the trust, calling the plan a “carefully crafted charade.”

The ruling described the effort as an attempt to ensure Lachlan’s succession was “immutable” after Murdoch’s passing. The court concluded that the changes would not stand, stating:

“The court, after considering the facts of this case in the light of the law, sees the cards for what they are and concludes this raw deal will not, over the signature of this probate commissioner, prevail.”

The ruling is not yet final and must be reviewed by a district judge, who could either ratify or reject it. Any decision may face further legal challenges.

Family trust background

The trust’s structure stems from an agreement between Murdoch and his second wife, the mother of Lachlan, Elisabeth, and James. It was designed to ensure these three children would not be disadvantaged by children from his later marriage to Wendi Deng.

The Murdoch media empire has shaped industries like tabloid newspapers, cable TV, and satellite broadcasting, while also drawing criticism for allegedly fostering populist movements such as Brexit in the UK and the rise of Donald Trump in the US.

(With inputs from AFP)