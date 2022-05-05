Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK voters head to polls with historic N.Ireland result predicted

Voters leave after casting their ballot in a temporary polling station as voting opens across the country in the local elections on May 05 (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Polls opened across the UK on Thursday in local and regional elections that could prove historic in Northern Ireland and heap further pressure on embattled prime minister Boris Johnson.

The contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time in the troubled history of the British province.

The results, which are expected from Friday, could have huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK’s future, with predicted victors Sinn Fein committed to a vote in the province on reunification with Ireland.

Polls opened at 0600 GMT for councils in Scotland, Wales and much of England, with Johnson facing a potentially pivotal mid-term popularity test.

Poor results could reignite simmering discontent within his ruling Conservatives about his leadership, after a string of recent scandals.

– Jeopardy –

Johnson, 57, won a landslide 2019 general election victory by vowing to take Britain out of the European Union, and reverse rampant regional inequality.

Despite making good on his Brexit pledge, the pandemic largely stalled his domestic plans.

But his position has been put in jeopardy because of anger at revelations of lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and a cost-of-living crisis.

Heavy losses could revive calls among Tory MPs to trigger an internal contest to oust Johnson as party leader and from power.

British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson departs after casting his vote at a polling station on May 5, 2022 in London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The polls should also point to whether the main opposition Labour party poses a serious threat, as it tries to make inroads across England despite defending the many gains it made at the last local elections in 2018.

Labour is bidding to leapfrog the Conservatives into second place in Scotland, behind the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), and remain the largest party in Wales, where 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible to vote for the first time.

– ‘Sea change’ –

The contest for Northern Ireland’s power-sharing assembly is set to capture attention, after numerous polls put Sinn Fein ahead.

A University of Liverpool poll reported Tuesday it remained on target to win comfortably with over a quarter of the vote.

The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and cross-community Alliance Party were tied for second.

Deirdre Heenan, professor of social policy at Ulster University, said there was a feeling the election “really is momentous”.

“It will be a sea change if a nationalist becomes first minister,” she told AFP.

Sinn Fein — the IRA’s former political wing — has dialled down its calls for Irish unity during campaigning, saying it is “not fixated” on a date for a sovereignty poll, instead focusing on the rising cost of living and other local issues.

Party vice president Michelle O’Neill has insisted voters are “looking towards the future” with pragmatism rather than the dogmatism that has long been the hallmark of Northern Irish politics.

“They’re very much looking towards those of us that can work together versus those that don’t want to work together,” she said.

– Power-sharing? –

But her DUP rivals have sought to keep the spotlight on possible Irish reunification in the hope of bolstering their flagging fortunes.

In February, its first minister withdrew from the power-sharing government in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements, prompting its collapse.

At a final election debate between the five biggest parties, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated the party would not form a new executive unless London rips up the trading terms, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Although many unionist voters share DUP dislike for it, the party is also getting blamed.

On Belfast’s staunchly unionist Shankill Road, gift shop owner Alaine Allen paused from selling merchandise marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to complain the Protocol is “killing small businesses”.

“Hopefully they’ll get in again, but no one’s actually working for the people,” the 58-year-old said.

– Deliver –

In England, the Conservatives are predicted to lose hundreds of councillors and even control of long-time strongholds in London to the main UK opposition Labour party.

“People across the country are going to focus on which government, which party, is going to deliver for them,” Johnson said this week.

He has tried to sideline the so-called “partygate” scandal that last month saw him become the first British prime minister to be fined for breaking the law while in office.

In Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is hoping a strong performance in contests for all 32 local authorities can lay the groundwork for another independence referendum.

Johnson has repeatedly rejected the push for a second poll, after Scots in 2014 voted by 55 percent to 45 percent not to break away.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Policeman arrested in India for raping alleged gang-rape victim
HEADLINE STORY
Racist insults: FA probe against Crawley Town’s John Yems
News
Bromsgrove pizza shop owner guilty of murdering wife
News
Javid warns hospitals against clinging to restrictions
News
EXCLUSIVE: Did judge ‘bully’ Asian interpreter?
HEADLINE STORY
Soaring UK finance salaries ramp up inequality: study
IPL 2022
Returning Dhoni downplays influence as Chennai win in IPL
INDIA
Narendra Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
News
Can’t help everyone through cost-of-living crisis: Johnson
INDIA
Climate goals: Germany pledges £8.4bn for India
INDIA
Modi urges talks to stop Ukraine war
News
Local polls: Embattled Johnson faces mid-term test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
A musical book of teenage love, friendship and songs
UK voters head to polls with historic N.Ireland result predicted
Policeman arrested in India for raping alleged gang-rape victim
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect set for world premiere…
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of…
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari