Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

UK to lead European growth in 2025, predicts IMF

Bank of England predicts 1.5 per cent growth in 2025

UK to lead European growth in 2025, predicts IMF

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Mina Kim.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 18, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

BRITAIN is set to have the fastest growth among major European economies this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, a boost to finance minister Rachel Reeves who is under pressure over a slowdown since her party came to power in July.

The IMF has raised its forecast for British growth for 2025 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.6 per cent, making it the third-strongest among the Group of Seven advanced economies after the US and Canada.

The IMF outlook for British gross domestic product growth in 2026 remained at 1.5 per cent, again the third-fastest in the G7 and unchanged from its October estimate.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said the "modest" growth upgrade reflected a net positive impact from Reeves' first budget on Oct. 30 - as greater public investment would outweigh headwinds created by higher taxes - as well as rising household incomes and Bank of England rate cuts.

The BoE was likely to cut rates around once per quarter in 2025, he added.

Responding to the upgrade for 2025, Reeves said she would "go further and faster" to deliver economic growth.

The Bank of England forecast growth of 1.5 per cent in 2025, partly reflecting a short-term boost to the economy from a temporary increase in public spending announced by Reeves on Oct. 30.

Rachel Reeves

Last month, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development also raised its forecast for British economic growth to 1.7 per cent from 1.2 per cent previously.

However, Reeves' spending plans are based on forecasts from the government's Office for Budget Responsibility which pencilled in growth of 2 per cent for 2025 and 1.8 per cent for 2026.

British government 30-year borrowing costs hit their highest since 1998 this week - the biggest losers in a global bond selloff driven by concerns about higher inflation and borrowing under the imminent presidency of Donald Trump.

But British bond prices recovered later in the week after weaker-than-expected British and U.S. inflation data and slower-than-expected GDP growth in November, the first month after Reeves set out her budget plan.

Reeves - whose future has been questioned by opposition lawmakers - doubled down on her budget decisions on Friday (17), saying they had been made in the national interest to put public finances back on "a firm footing".

Britain's economy stagnated in the third quarter of 2024, when the prospect of big tax rises in the Labour government's budget hit companies, and the BoE estimates there was zero growth in the final quarter of 2024 too.

(Reuters)

international monetary fundrachel reevesbank of englandimfg7uk growth

Related News

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan
Featured

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe
News

Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley
News

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

More For You

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-GDP
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions seen on June 22, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

GDP rises just 0.1 per cent in November following Reeves’ budget

THE ECONOMY grew by 0.1 per cent in November, marking a slight recovery after contractions in September and October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This modest increase followed chancellor Rachel Reeves’ October budget, which introduced significant tax hikes for businesses. However, the growth was weaker than the 0.2 per cent rise expected by economists.

Keep ReadingShow less
SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

Keep ReadingShow less
Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case
Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case

THE Court of Appeal in London has heard a case challenging an order that prevents the media from naming judges involved in family court proceedings concerning Sara Sharif before her murder.

Several media outlets, including the BBC, are arguing that the anonymity order, imposed by Justice Williams in December 2024, should be overturned to promote transparency in the justice system.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications