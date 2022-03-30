Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

UK to continue free Covid tests for healthcare workers, vulnerable

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2ndR) walks with corporal Lorna MacDonald during a visit to a vaccination centre in Northampton on January 6, 2022. (Photo by PETER CZIBORRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN said that healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get Covid-19 tests without any charge when it ends free testing for the general public next month.

When he announced all coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped in February, prime minister Boris Johnson said free tests would end on April 1, saying the country could not afford their cost.

Health minister Sajid Javid said people at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 would continue to get free tests if they developed symptoms, along with the NHS staff, those working in social care and those in other high-risk jobs.

Covid cases and hospitalisations have risen in recent weeks, but the government said more than 55 per cent who tested positive in hospital for the virus had been admitted for other ailments. Meanwhile, booster vaccine shots are being rolled out for older and immunosuppressed people.

Sajid Javid : England to roll out fourth Covid shot: NHS
Britain’s health secretary Sajid Javid. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Under the guidance from April 1, people who develop symptoms such as a high temperature or other respiratory infections will be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people until they feel better and no longer have a fever.

Those who test positive for Covid will be advised to stay at home for five days and avoid any contact with other people for five days.

We have made enormous progress but will keep the ability to respond to future threats including potential variants,” Sajid Javid said.

Meanwhile, official figures last week revealed that Coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and are nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK.

The steep rise in infections is due to Omicron BA.2, a more transmissible variant of Omicron, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Around 4.26 million people were believed to have been infected across the whole UK last week, just shy of the 4.3 million record set in the first week of 2022.

Britain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, recording 164,454 deaths.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in London restaurant
HEADLINE STORY
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to visit
News
No-trust motion: Main ally deserts Imran Khan’s government
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
News
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip
News
Met Police: 20 fines will be issued to people who attended lockdown parties
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed rejects ‘us versus them’ in Oscar speech for The Long Goodbye
News
East London murder: Man charged with Yasmin Begum’s death
News
Imran Khan claims foreign ‘conspiracy’ to unseat him
HEADLINE STORY
Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed wins his first Academy Award for The Long Goodbye
HEADLINE STORY
Oscars 2022: Best Actor Will Smith resented a joke over his wife by…
INDIA
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Warmer nights may lead to ‘more cardiovascular deaths among men’
Tough action likely on south Asian chewed tobacco products
Man charged with attempted murder after Indian student stabbed in…
Boeing develops roadmap to modernise Indian air traffic management
Pathway to health and social care jobs offered by Leeds…
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to…