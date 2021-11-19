Website Logo
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
UK to add booster doses to Covid vaccine pass for travel

A passenger stands next to a Covid-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area at London's Heathrow Airport. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TRAVELLERS who have had a booster jab, or a third top-up dose, of a Covid-19 vaccine will now be able to show their fully updated vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) Covid Pass, the UK government announced on Friday (19).

Those having taken their booster or third dose can travel to countries including Israel, Croatia and Austria who have already introduced a time limit for the Covid-19 vaccine to be valid for quarantine free travel.

Booster and third doses will not be added to the domestic Covid Pass as it is not a current requirement for individuals to receive booster doses to qualify as fully vaccinated. Moreover, it will also not be necessary to show evidence of a booster for travel into England at this time.

Over 13 million booster and third jabs have now been administered in the UK.

This week, the government has also accepted the advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to expand the booster programme to those aged 40-49, which means millions more people will be eligible to get their third dose.

Health secretary, Sajid Javid said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad.

“This update to the NHS Covid Pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas.

“Getting a top-up jab is our best defence against this virus and I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and get boosted.”

Eastern Eye

