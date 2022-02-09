Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

UK summer flight bookings edging towards 2019 levels

People wait outside the Covid-19 testing facility at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 in west London on November 30, 2021 as new restrictions on travellers are introduced. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SUMMER holiday bookings at TUI were approaching pre-Covid levels on pent-up demand, the world’s largest holiday company said on Tuesday (8), with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

TUI, which runs hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agencies, said 3.5 million customers had booked a trip for summer 2022, as of January 30, around 72 per cent of the levels seen in the same period in 2019. But new bookings matched pre-crisis levels, it said.

Eastern Eye reported last month that there was a rise in holiday bookings to the subcontinent.

TUI chief executive Fritz Joussen said in a media call the lifting of Covid testing rules in Britain had a positive impact on booking behaviour and that Britain was the most important market for TUI currently due to higher margin bookings.

Long-haul travel was also looking more attractive, he added.

While inflation was an issue, Joussen said there was no impact on bookings because households had built up savings in the pandemic.

Bigger holiday budgets and demand for packages as well as additional services such as room or hotel upgrades boosted its average selling price, which is up 22 per cent, TUI said, despite having offered discounts and promotions to lure in customers.

TUI said underlying operating loss in the first quarter ending December was at 274 million euros ($313 million).

TUI, which has been bailed out multiple times by the German government and taken more than 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in state loans and raised equity to ride out the crisis, said it would hand back about 0.7 billion euros in state aid by April.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan woman has nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy
INDIA
Malala: Ban on hijab in schools is ‘horrifying’
INDIA
Everest’s highest glacier may disappear by 2050: study
INDIA
Yogi Adityanath seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime
News
Johnson faces renewed pressure to apologise to Starmer
News
Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration
News
Schools ordered shut in India as hijab ban protests intensify
News
MPs urge ministers to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting
UK
Johnson seeks probe into Bain’s role in South African corruption
UK
Event explores hidden heroes of Indian, Jewish communities
News
After Labour leader hounded, Johnson under pressure over slur
News
India gives nod to single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Amazon Prime acquires Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger
Sohum Shah on reprising his role as Bheema Bharati in…
Pakistan woman has nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby…
Malala: Ban on hijab in schools is ‘horrifying’
Peer outlines how UK Asian firms can boost exports
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s next rolls in March
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE