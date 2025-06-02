Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK steelmakers warn of impact from Trump’s 50 per cent tariff

Trade group UK Steel warned that the new tariff, which comes into effect on Wednesday, could lead to some orders being delayed or cancelled.

UK steel

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, eastern England on April 17, 2025.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 02, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

UK STEELMAKERS have said that US president Donald Trump’s decision to double import taxes on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent is “yet another body blow” to the industry.

Trade group UK Steel warned that the new tariff, which comes into effect on Wednesday, could lead to some orders being delayed or cancelled, BBC reported.

The 50 per cent import tax replaces the 25 per cent tariff announced earlier this year.

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said: “The deal that prime minister Keir Starmer and president Donald Trump struck just a few short weeks ago is yet to be finalised, so this doubling of tariffs plunges the UK steel industry further into confusion... it is yet another body blow for all UK steelmakers in this torrid time.”

Stace said the trade group would now be “pressing our government to finalise the agreement to eliminate UK steel import tax and for it to come into effect urgently.”

“UK steelmakers should not have to shell out for this new steep hike in US steel tariffs – all we want is to continue producing the steel our US customers value so highly,” he said.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel.”

The Guardian reported that business secretary Jonathan Reynolds will meet US counterpart Jamieson Greer at an OECD meeting in Paris next week to discuss a timeline for exempting the UK from the tariffs.

The UK exports about £700m-worth of steel and aluminium a year to the US. The situation is expected to become more complicated and expensive until the UK-US deal is finalised.

aluminium exportsgareth stacejonathan reynoldsoecd meetingsteel industrysteel tariffstrade dealtrump tariffuk steeluk steelmakersuk-us tradeus steel imports

Related News

Lisa Nandy
UK

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday'
TV

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' season 2 as Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix gothic thriller this August

More For You

IndiGo

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Airbus EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft Benoit de Saint-Exupery shake hands after signing a MoU at the annual International Air Transport Association (IATA) meeting in New Delhi on June 1, 2025

Reuters

IndiGo signs deal for 30 more Airbus A350 planes

INDIAN AIRLINE IndiGo said on Sunday it had signed an order for 30 more Airbus A350-900s, increasing its total order for the widebody aircraft from the European aircraft manufacturer to 60.

"We are placing a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s," said Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, which was founded in 2006 and is behind the largest contract by volume in the history of civil aviation — 500 Airbus single-aisle aircraft by 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unexpected Tech Titans Fuel the World’s Favorite Gaming Gear

Their innovations continue to shape the future of gaming across various platforms and devices

iStock

Surprising tech giants behind today’s most popular gaming hardware

Gaming has evolved into one of the most lucrative sectors in entertainment. While some companies are synonymous with gaming, others have made significant yet unexpected contributions to the industry. From smartphone manufacturers to PC hardware veterans, here are some tech giants whose roles in gaming might surprise you.

1. Apple – Arcade ambitions beyond the iPhone

Though primarily known for its consumer electronics, Apple has a notable presence in gaming through its Apple Arcade subscription service. Offering over 200 ad-free games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Apple Arcade provides a curated gaming experience without in-app purchases. While Apple doesn't produce traditional gaming consoles, its devices serve as platforms for a vast array of mobile games.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Airways

From October this year, British Airways will reintroduce first-class seats on one of its Mumbai-London Heathrow flights after a gap of nearly five years.

Getty Imges

British Airways plans more flights and cargo growth in India

BRITISH AIRWAYS, which has been operating flights to India for over 100 years, plans to expand its routes and flight frequencies and explore more cargo opportunities under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), said Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of the airline.

Currently, British Airways operates 56 flights a week from five Indian cities, with three-weekly flights from Mumbai and double daily services from Delhi. It also has daily flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Switch 2

The Switch 2 release date marks a significant leap forward in hardware for Nintendo

iStock

Switch 2 release date nears as Amazon restocks console without bundle

Gamers in the UK hoping to get their hands on Nintendo’s latest console may still have a chance, as Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its official release. The Switch 2 release date is set for 5 June 2025, and after months of high demand and limited availability, the standalone console is once again available to order — but not without some caveats.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 first opened in April and sold out within minutes. Such was the demand that Nintendo initially imposed strict conditions to access its store, including a requirement based on playtime on an existing Switch console. These eligibility rules were part of the company’s attempt to manage stock levels and avoid scalping.

Keep ReadingShow less
M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’

M&S has trebled its tech spending in three years to strengthen cyber defences

M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’

MARKS & SPENCER said hackers broke into its systems by tricking employees at a third-party contractor, skirting its digital defences to launch a cyberattack that will disrupt the retailer for months.

Giving the first details since disclosing the breach on April 22, chief executive Stuart Machin said all companies were vulnerable, and M&S had boosted its defences by trebling tech spending in the last three years. M&S has an IT contract with Tata Consulting Services. One source familiar with the matter told Reuters it was a means of access. TCS declined to comment. Machin declined to comment on TCS specifically when asked if it was the weak link.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc