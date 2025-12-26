UK's first female Asian lord mayor Manjula Sood dies aged 80

Highlights

Manjula Sood became UK's first Asian female lord mayor in May 2008 after arriving from India in 1970.

Served as Labour councillor for Stoneygate ward and Leicester's first female Hindu councillor from 1996.

Awarded MBE and honorary doctorate while championing women and diverse communities across the city.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Manjula Sood, who became the UK's first female Asian lord mayor and was described as "a dedicated servant to the Leicester community."

Sood, who was 80, also served as assistant mayor and Labour councillor for the Stoneygate ward in Leicester.

She came to the city from India in 1970, where she had been studying for a PhD, completing her studies before becoming a primary school teacher for approximately 20 years.

She made history in October 1996 as Leicester's first female Hindu councillor after winning a by-election triggered by her husband Paul's death earlier that year.

Twelve years later, in May 2008, she achieved another milestone as the UK's and Leicester's first Asian female lord mayor. At the time, she said "This is great news for a great city, especially as a woman who came here to make it her home."

Shockat Adam, Independent MP for Leicester South, revealed he was taught by Ms Sood and described how she touched "countless lives through her work and kindness." He said her death was "a great loss to the city of Leicester."

Liz Kendall, Labour MP for Leicester West, paid tribute and said Ms Sood had had "a massive impact on Leicester," as well as "championing women and our incredible diverse communities."



Personal life challenges

Sood moved from a 25-room house in Punjab's Ludhiana district to a small flat on an inner-city Leicester estate with her late husband. "There were no carpets and no heating and it was snowing. I told my husband 'I'm not staying here'," she previously told BBC.

"But my granddad told me to make the most of it. He said: 'Definitely not I have given you an education, now Leicester is your home, and Britain is your country.' Now I am glad I stayed."

Suleman Nagdi of the Federation of Muslim Organisations called Ms Sood "a shining light, a woman of extraordinary compassion, dignity, and unwavering dedication."

He added "The void she leaves behind is immeasurable. We have lost a guide, a mentor, and a beautiful soul whose presence made the world a kinder place."

According to her website biography, Sood "faced and successfully overcame many challenges" in her early career, juggling politics while supporting two children and caring for her elderly mother.

During her year as lord mayor, she was appointed an MBE and awarded an honorary doctorate of laws from the University of Leicester.

Details of a memorial service will be shared in due course, with the family requesting privacy.