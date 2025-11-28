Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK retailers welcome customs duty on cheap imports but criticise 2029 timeline

Government's plan to end tax exemption on low-value parcels faces industry criticism over delayed implementation amid global crackdown

Royal Mail

UK retailers face growing competition from ultra-low-cost platforms that send packages directly from Chinese factories to customers' doorsteps

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 28, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • UK to charge customs duties on all parcels from March 2029, ending exemption on items under £135.
  • Retailers warn delay risks making Britain international outlier as US and EU act faster on cheap imports.
  • Currently 1.6 m parcels daily benefit from exemption, twice last year's figure, costing UK revenue.
British retailers have welcomed the government's decision to charge customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels but criticised the March 2029 implementation date as too late, warning it risks making the country an international outlier.

UK retailers face growing competition from ultra-low-cost platforms including AliExpress, Shein, Temu and Amazon Haul, which send packages directly from Chinese factories to customers' doorsteps while benefiting from a customs waiver on parcels worth less than £135.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the change would "stop overseas online firms from undercutting our high street" by applying customs duty on parcels of any value. However, the Treasury confirmed implementation would occur in March 2029 "at the latest", with consultation running until March next year.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, told the Reuters that the proposed timeframe is "simply too long", citing government figures showing 1.6 m parcels exploit the exemption daily—double last year's total. "Businesses cannot afford any delay," she said.

Global moves accelerate

The timeline places Britain significantly behind international counterparts. The United States, the largest market for Shein and Temu, ended its "de minimis" customs waiver on parcels under $800 for Chinese and Hong Kong imports in May, extending it across all countries in August.

The European Union brought forward plans to scrap its equivalent exemption on packages under €150 to 2026 from 2028. South Africa began charging VAT on low-value parcels last year, while Brazil introduced a 20 per cent tax on international purchases up to $50.

Andrew Thurston, customs duty senior manager at accountancy firm MHA, pointed that removing the exemption would shrink "the gap between online and high street prices, potentially encouraging shoppers to return to UK retailers."

Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group, which owns Boohoo, noted that delaying until 2029 "means lost revenue for the UK and continued unfairness in the market."

import dutysheincheap importsuk retail

Related News

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

More For You

cyberattacks

The letter directed businesses towards a free toolkit providing step-by-step guidance on preventing cyberthreats

iStock

Government urges small businesses to strengthen defences against 'devastating' cyberattacks

Highlights

  • Government issues cybersecurity warning to small businesses following major attacks on JLR and Marks & Spencer.
  • Free toolkit and cyber-essentials programme offered to help firms prevent email hacking, data breaches and ransomware.
  • Experts advise prioritising basic security measures like multi-factor authentication over adopting artificial intelligence.
The government has warned small businesses to take immediate steps to prevent potentially "devastating" cyberattacks, following high-profile breaches against larger companies and their supply chains.

Ministers urged firms to "stay resilient in the face of evolving threats" in a letter signed by digital economy minister Liz Lloyd, small business minister Blair McDougall, and Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre.

The letter directed businesses towards a free toolkit providing step-by-step guidance on preventing email hacking, data breaches and ransomware.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us