Rents on newly agreed tenancies are forecast to rise 14.2 per cent between 2026 and 2029, compared with 7.2 per cent growth in house prices.

The number of homes available to rent in October was 26 per cent below the level recorded in 2016, with London experiencing a 39 per cent decline.

Landlords accounted for just 10.1 per cent of home purchases across Britain in 2026 so far, the lowest share since Hamptons began tracking the figure.

Rents on newly agreed tenancies across Britain could rise almost twice as fast as house prices over the next three years, as a shortage of available properties puts pressure on the rental market.

Estate agency Hamptons forecasts that rents on new lets will increase by 14.2 per cent between 2026 and 2029, compared with an anticipated 7.2 per cent rise in house prices over the same period.

The agency attributes the gap to a combination of weaker landlord investment, higher mortgage and tax costs, and regulatory changes that are making some property owners reconsider their involvement in the rental sector.

Its figures show that the number of homes available to rent in October was 26 per cent lower than in October 2016. The decline was more pronounced in London, where rental availability was down 39 per cent over the same period.

At the same time, demand has remained firm. The number of prospective tenants in October was 10 per cent higher than a year earlier, adding to competition for a smaller pool of properties.

The supply squeeze is also reflected in landlord purchasing activity. Landlords accounted for just 10.1 per cent of home purchases across Britain in 2026 so far, the lowest proportion since Hamptons began tracking the figure in 2010. The share was only slightly higher at 10.3 per cent in 2025, suggesting that new investment is not keeping pace with the number of landlords leaving the sector.

Why are rents expected to rise faster than house prices?

The difference largely reflects the pressure on rental supply.

Higher mortgage costs and taxation have made buy-to-let investment more difficult to justify for some landlords. The introduction of the Renters' Rights Act in May has also changed the regulatory environment, while a future requirement for most rental properties to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C by 2030 could mean further spending for property owners.

These pressures are influencing decisions about whether to buy additional properties, retain existing ones or sell up.

Hamptons' figures suggest that the number of landlords purchasing homes has remained low, limiting the flow of new properties into the rental market. When fewer homes are available and tenant demand remains relatively strong, landlords have greater scope to increase asking rents when properties become vacant.

The trend is already visible in new-let figures. Annual rental growth on newly agreed tenancies reached 2.6 per cent in October, following increases in 10 of the previous 11 months since late 2025. That is above the pre-pandemic average of 2.1 per cent recorded between 2017 and 2019, although it remains below the peaks seen in 2023 and 2024.

Hamptons expects growth in new-let rents to reach around 3 per cent by the end of 2026. It forecasts that the annual rate will rise to 4.5 per cent in 2027 before easing to 3.5 per cent in 2028 and 2.5 per cent in 2029.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said the central challenge facing the rental market was increasingly one of supply.

Higher mortgage and tax costs, alongside a more demanding regulatory environment, were making new buy-to-let investment harder to justify, she said.

Beveridge added that landlords had historically limited scope to pass additional costs on to tenants, but rising sector-wide expenses and falling supply were changing market conditions.

Will existing tenants face the same rent increases?

Not necessarily. Hamptons' forecasts show a clear difference between rents agreed when a new tenant moves in and increases across all tenancies, including those that continue from one year to the next.

Annual rental growth across all tenancies stood at 2.2 per cent year-on-year and is expected to reach 2 per cent by the end of 2026. The agency forecasts growth of 2.5 per cent in 2027, followed by 3 per cent in both 2028 and 2029.

The gap exists because new-let rents tend to respond more quickly to changes in supply and demand. When a property becomes vacant, landlords can adjust the asking price to reflect current market conditions. Existing tenants, meanwhile, are generally less exposed to immediate changes because rents are not revised every time the market moves.

That means people looking for a new home could face sharper increases than those who remain in their current properties. However, the difference may narrow over time as market conditions feed through to existing tenancies.

The outlook is not entirely one-sided for landlords. Beveridge said improving rental yields, particularly in parts of southern England, were beginning to attract some investors back to the London market.

With rents forecast to rise faster than house prices, rental income could become more attractive relative to property values. But higher yields alone may not be enough to offset borrowing costs, taxation, regulatory obligations and the expense of improving older properties.

For tenants, the immediate concern is the limited choice of homes available when moving. For landlords, the question is whether stronger rental returns will justify the costs and responsibilities of remaining in the sector.

Hamptons' forecast points to a rental market where supply, rather than demand alone, will play a major role in determining how much tenants pay over the next three years.