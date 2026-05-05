Over 250,000 rental homes leave the UK market

Around 697 rental homes a day shifted to the sales market.

London is seeing the sharpest landlord exit trend.

The sector is restructuring rather than simply shrinking.

The UK housing market is seeing a noticeable shift as landlords pull back, with an estimated 254,000 former buy-to-let homes listed for sale across Great Britain in the year to March 2025. According to analysis by Savills, that works out to roughly 697 properties leaving the rental sector every single day.

This rise in UK buy-to-let exits and rental homes for sale marks a 28 per cent increase compared with the previous year and a 9 per cent jump on the prior 12-month period. It suggests that more landlords are choosing to sell, and that the pace of exits is picking up rather than slowing down.

London appears to be at the centre of this shift. Former rental homes account for about 30 per cent of new listings in the capital, compared with just 13 per cent across the rest of Great Britain. The gap points to a stronger change in landlord sentiment in London, where costs, regulations and returns are under closer pressure.

Pressure builds as landlords rethink the maths

Several factors seem to be converging at once. Regulatory changes, particularly the Renters’ Rights Act, are prompting landlords to reassess whether holding onto rental properties still makes financial sense.

A spokesperson from Savills said the legislation has become a clear trigger point for many investors to review their position, as quoted in a news report. That decision-making is also being shaped by expiring fixed-rate mortgages, which are now being replaced with higher borrowing costs, and tighter energy efficiency rules that may require further spending.

There are signs that some landlords are testing the waters before making a final move. The increase in Section 21 notices suggests that owners are exploring rental potential in the open market before deciding whether to exit altogether. Savills indicated that this could lead to even more homes being put up for sale in the coming months.

At the same time, the shift is not entirely one-directional. Around 14 per cent of former buy-to-let homes sold are being picked up by other landlords, meaning they return to the rental market under new ownership. This points less to a collapse and more to a reshaping of the sector.

A market adjusting, not collapsing

The broader housing market data paints a mixed picture. By late April 2026, around 593,000 new properties had been listed, slightly down 0.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2025 but still 7.1 per cent higher than 2024 levels.

Sales activity has softened but not dramatically. About 394,000 homes were sold subject to contract so far in 2026, a 5.5 per cent drop from the previous year, though still ahead of earlier years. When accounting for deals that fell through, net sales stood at 308,000, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

One noticeable trend is the gap between asking prices and what buyers are willing to pay. Homes listed at an average of £455,000 are selling closer to £363,000, leaving a difference of more than 25 per cent. This is well above the long-term average of 16 to 17 per cent, suggesting pricing expectations may be out of sync with market realities.

There are also signs of friction in the system. Nearly 46.6 per cent of properties removed from estate agents’ books in March 2026 were withdrawn without being sold, often linked to overpricing and long agency agreements.

Meanwhile, weekly activity shows a relatively steady pace. Around 26,400 sales were agreed in week 16, slightly up from the previous week, with the 2026 average sitting above the ten-year norm.

Savills expects the buy-to-let sector to continue evolving rather than shrinking outright. A spokesperson noted that refinancing pressures and tenant turnover are likely to drive further sales, but also pointed towards a smaller, more committed group of professional landlords shaping the future of the market, as quoted in a news report.

What emerges is not a sudden collapse of the rental sector, but a gradual reset. Landlords are stepping back in some areas, stepping in elsewhere, and recalibrating their strategies in a market that is becoming harder to navigate.