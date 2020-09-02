UK re-imposes restrictions in parts of Greater Manchester due to spike in infection rates

THE government re-imposed local Covid-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England on Wednesday (2), just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said restrictions would remain in place in the boroughs of Bolton and Trafford, contrary to his announcement that they would be lifted on September 2.

“Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions,” Hancock said in a statement.

“We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks.”

The planned lifting of social distancing measures in Trafford and Bolton while they remained in place elsewhere in the densely populated metropolitan area had proved controversial.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had said it left residents in “an impossible situation”.

The Labour leader had also urged people across Greater Manchester to “continue to follow the guidance”, avoid social gatherings, and “minimise mixing in the home”.

According to reports, the borough’s infection rate – 35.8 per 100,000 people – was more than three times the national average, with a three fold-increase over the past week.

Bolton reported one of the highest infection rates in England, 59 new cases per 100,000 residents. The council recorded 170 new cases in the week to August 29 (up from 53 the week before).

The rate in Trafford, meanwhile, shot up from 19.4 to 35.4, with 84 new cases.

A health department spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with leaders and local authorities across Greater Manchester and Lancashire in response to the changing situation and we keep all local restrictions under constant consideration.”