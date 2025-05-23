Government confirms 4 per cent pay rise for teachers and doctors in England

TEACHERS, doctors, dentists, and prison officers in England will receive a 4 per cent pay rise after the government accepted recommendations from public sector pay review bodies.
Resident doctors will also get a £750 top-up, taking their average increase to 5.4 per cent.
NHS staff on Agenda for Change contracts, including nurses and midwives, have been offered a 3.6 per cent rise, while civil servants are set to receive 3.25 per cent.
Armed forces personnel will get a 4.5 per cent rise, with 3.75 per cent for senior ranks.
The British Medical Association said the offer for resident doctors was “woefully inadequate” and announced a ballot next week over possible strike action.
The Royal College of Nursing described the lower rise for nurses as “grotesque” and said it would consult members on whether to pursue industrial action.
The Department for Education has allocated £615 million to support the pay rise for teachers but said schools would also need to contribute through “improved productivity and smarter spending”.
The National Education Union warned the award was “not fully funded”.
Health secretary Wes Streeting said the nurses’ pay rise was “above inflation”, but the RCN said it would be “entirely swallowed up” by rising prices.