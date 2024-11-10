  • Sunday, November 10, 2024
Parliament event explores symbolism of Hindu deities

Bob Blackman MP, who hosted the event, discussed the cultural importance of Hindu deities, noting their role in personal growth.

Led by Dhruv Chhatralia BEM, the session focused on deities such as Ganesha, Skanda, Parvati, Shiva, and the last four forms of Nava Durga.

By: EasternEye

ON NOVEMBER 5, 2024, parliament hosted an event exploring the symbolism of Hindu deities during Diwali.

Led by Dhruv Chhatralia BEM, the session focused on deities such as Ganesha, Skanda, Parvati, Shiva, and the last four forms of Nava Durga.

Bob Blackman MP, who hosted the event, discussed the cultural importance of Hindu deities, noting their role in personal growth.

Newly elected MP Shivani Raja spoke on the value of spiritual teachings in fostering cross-cultural understanding, while Viscount Younger of Leckie shared insights on Diwali and the Divine Feminine in Indian culture.

Chhatralia described Ganesha as a symbol of leadership and resilience, detailing the attributes represented by each part of the deity’s form.

He also highlighted Skanda’s role in self-knowledge, Parvati’s place in cosmic balance, and the unique attributes of the final forms of Nava Durga.

The event, held in a packed committee room, included traditional prayers and mantras.

