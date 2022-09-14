Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK monarchy criticised over staff redundancy notices

Around 100 members of staff at the King’s former household have received written notice of redundancies.

FILE PHOTO: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the WaterAid water and climate event at Kings Place on March 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move “heartless” before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.

Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch’s main official residence, Buckingham Palace.

A Clarence House spokesman said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff,” the spokesman said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that up 100 employees had been told they could lose their jobs, some who had worked there for decades. They include personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers and cooks, as well as clerical staff.

The notifications were issued even as they were working to assist the new king during the accession process — including while a thanksgiving service for his mother was under way in Edinburgh, it said. Monday will be a national holiday for the queen’s funeral.

The Public and Commercial Services Union condemned the decision to announce redundancies during the mourning period as “heartless”.

“While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the Royal Family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme,” union general secretary Mark Serwotka said.

The Clarence House spokesman said the law required staff to be made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity.

“Despite every effort to delay until after the funeral the advice remained the same,” he said. “Any staff being made redundant will be offered enhanced redundancy payments.”

No staff would be affected for at least three months, he added.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her arrest violated…
News
Keir Starmer urges protesters to respect those mourning Queen
News
One of UK’s most popular drinks increases the risk of seven types of cancer!
News
Health alert! Plastic may be making you fat – Experts
News
Rapper Chris Kaba: Met’s firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons over colleague’s…
News
US teenager who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay his family $150,000
UK
‘Queen’s Counsel’ no more, ‘King’s Counsel’ return to UK courts after 70 years
News
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover deal
US
Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks, U.S. prosecutors allege
Sports
Marsh, Starc, Stoinis ruled out of India tour due to injuries
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish…
UK monarchy criticised over staff redundancy notices
SS Rajamouli announces ‘a globetrotting action adventure’ with Mahesh Babu:…
Hush Hush: Fans are bowled over by the riveting trailer…