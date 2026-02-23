Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK job vacancies fall to five-year low as hiring slowdown deepens

Advertised roles dip below 700,000 as employers pull back and competition rises.

job

UK job vacancies fall to five-year low as hiring slowdown deepens

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseFeb 23, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • UK job vacancies have dropped to the lowest level in five years.
  • Graduate roles fall below 10,000 for the first time on record.
  • More jobseekers are chasing fewer openings as hiring slows.

The number of UK job vacancies has slipped to its lowest point in five years, underlining a clear cooling in the labour market as hiring momentum continues to fade. New figures from job search site Adzuna show advertised roles fell by 3 per cent in January to about 695,000, dipping below the 700,000 mark for the first time since January 2021.

The latest data adds to signs of a broader UK hiring slowdown, with vacancies down 16 per cent compared with January last year and nearly 20 per cent lower than six months earlier. The trend suggests employers have been steadily scaling back recruitment since mid-2025.

Hiring pullback gathers pace

The drop comes alongside wider pressures facing businesses, including higher labour costs following increases in national insurance contributions and the minimum wage announced in recent budgets by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Some firms also appear to be leaning more towards automation and artificial intelligence tools rather than expanding headcount.

Official figures released earlier showed unemployment has climbed to a five-year high of 5.2 per cent, while wage growth has started to ease. Together, the numbers paint a picture of a labour market losing some of its earlier resilience.

Graduate opportunities have been particularly hard hit. Vacancies for entry-level roles fell below 10,000 for the first time since Adzuna began tracking the data in 2016, pointing to a tougher start for young people entering the workforce.

Young workers feel the strain

The slowdown is being felt most sharply among younger jobseekers. Unemployment among people aged 18 to 24 rose to 14 per cent in the final three months of 2025, the highest level in five years, or close to 11 per cent excluding pandemic-era disruption. The figures have added to concerns that the UK may be slipping down global rankings for youth employment.

Regionally, the decline in vacancies has been widespread, though London recorded the steepest monthly fall, with advertised roles dropping by nearly 6 per cent in January.

Competition is also intensifying. There were about 2.4 jobseekers for every vacancy, up from 2.27 a month earlier, suggesting applicants are finding it harder to secure roles as opportunities shrink.

While the figures do not necessarily signal a sharp downturn, they point to a labour market that appears to be entering a more cautious phase, with employers taking a measured approach to hiring as economic uncertainties linger.

employersgraduate roleslabour marketuk job vacanciesjob vacancies

Related News

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us