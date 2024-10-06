Investment summit to feature Google, Wayve and Brookfield

The summit is aimed at ramping up foreign direct investment

Keir Starmer speaks during a visit at a factory in Chester, Britain, Oct. 4, 2024. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS

By: Pramod Thomas

THE new government’s first international investment summit will feature senior executives from companies including Google, Wayve and Brookfield Asset Management, the government said on Saturday (5).

The summit, on Oct. 14, is aimed at ramping up foreign direct investment to help improve economic growth, prime minister Keir Starmer’s primary mission since being elected in July.

Last month, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, criticised Britain after reports he had not been invited to the summit.

The government said speakers would include Ruth Porat president and chief investment officer, Alphabet and Google; Alex Kendall, CEO of Wayve; and Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management.

It said the event would be sponsored by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, M&G, Octopus Energy, and TSL Group.

“The event will provide an opportunity for the government to establish enduring partnerships with businesses to boost investment in the UK and to give investors the certainty and confidence they need to drive growth,” the government said in a statement.

It added that Starmer would on Friday (11) convene in Scotland the first Council of Nations and Regions, bringing together the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and regional mayors from across England to discuss investment and growth ahead of the summit.

The government last week announced it was investing £21.7 billion ($28bn) for carbon capture projects.

(Reuters)