‘UK-India trade sees growth as payments rise by 121 per cent’

HSBC says vast population and expanding middle class boost demand for quality products

India is increasingly seen as a hub for global business development, according to HSBC

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
Eastern Eye
BUSINESS activity between the UK and India flourished in 2024, with payments received by clients in Britain from India rising by 121 per cent, according to the latest data from HSBC UK.

The multinational bank highlighted the figures based on its two-way support for businesses within the India-UK corridor this week and said its data on payments and client referrals showed yearon-year growth.

In the nine months to October 2024, the value of payments made by HSBC UK business clients to India reportedly rose by 32 per cent and the bank received 36 per cent more new business client referrals from HSBC India year-on-year.

“Our data shows that business between the UK and India is not only strong, it’s getting even stronger, and the opportunities for expanding businesses in India are huge,” said Cora McLaren, head of international subsidiary banking at HSBC UK.

“India’s population is not only a vast number of potential customers, within it there is a growing middle class, creating opportunities for businesses selling quality products and services. In addition, India is increasingly seen as a hub for Global Capability Centres – from which multinational corporates run multiple strategic functions – due to the level of language and technology skills,” she added.

McLaren said, “HSBC has ties to India which go back more than 100 years. We’re very proud to be able to help ambitious UK businesses expand there and likewise welcome Indian firms operating on these shores.” She described it as a relationship working both ways, as Indian firms are increasingly doing business in the UK, “particularly those in the pharmaceutical sector in which India is a global leader”.

The data comes as India and the UK are preparing to resume Free Trade Agreement negotiations next year after prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi agreed to relaunch the process during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil last month.

“We very much welcome the renewed commitment made by both prime ministers at G20 and the intention to restart FTA negotiations early in 2025,” said Richard McCallum, Group CEO of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

“As the HSBC data show, UK-India trade is growing rapidly. This will only accelerate further when the FTA is in place... In the UKIBC’s view, sustained business reforms and geopolitical factors make India a highly attractive investment destination, source of goods and services, and strategic supply chain partner for UK business across sectors,” he added.

Statistics from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) showed the total trade in goods and services between the UK and India was £42 billion in the four quarters to the end of 2024.

This is expected to be significantly enhanced with an FTA, negotiations for which began in January 2022 before being paused in the fourteenth round earlier this year due to general elections in both countries. The talks are scheduled to resume in the new year, with a clear timeline yet to be officially confirmed.

