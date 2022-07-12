Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel rules herself out of bid to replace Boris Johnson

She is not backing any other candidates, but she does not rule out doing so later in the contest.

Priti Patel (Photo by Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priti Patel, widely expected to become another Indian-origin candidate in the race for the post of Conservative Party leader and the next British prime minister, on Tuesday ruled out a bid, saying she was “grateful” for the encouragement but her focus remains on her current job as Home Secretary.

“I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs,” said the 50-year-old Gujarati-origin senior Cabinet minister, just hours before nominations closed.

In a statement, Patel said she will not be standing for the Tory leadership. She is not backing any other candidates, but she does not rule out doing so later in the contest.

“I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative party. I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs,” she said.

As home secretary, Patel said she has always put the security and safety of the country and the national interest first and her focus is to continue working to get more police on the streets, support the security services to keep the country safe, and control its borders.

“As a lifelong and committed Conservative, I will always make the case for freedom, enterprise, and opportunity and work with colleagues to deliver these values in government. Like all Conservative MPs and party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together,” Patel said in her statement.

It was expected that Patel would become a late entry to the race to challenge former Chancellor and fellow British Indian pro-Brexiteer Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. She is yet to declare which of the candidates she would be throwing her considerable Tory clout behind.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Here’s how much you should exercise in a week – The WHO releases updated guidelines
News
British Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall gets her own Barbie Doll: ‘Hope to inspire the next…
News
UK leadership candidate Sunak: We can’t promise lower taxes and more spending
HEADLINE STORY
‘No action against Mo Farah’: UK after former Olympic champion’s trafficking revelation
HEADLINE STORY
11-year-old girl rushed to hospital after vaping, mother now calls for action against the sale…
HEADLINE STORY
MP Preet Kaur Gill writes to CEO of Edgbaston Cricket Ground: ‘We cannot tolerate racism,…
HEADLINE STORY
Analysis: Tax-cut talk in UK leadership race adds to inflation angst
News
Tough nut to crack: UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels
HEADLINE STORY
New UK prime minister to be announced on Sept. 5 as tax dominates…
News
Ex-Olympic champ Mo Farah says he was brought to Britain illegally to work…
News
What do the frontrunners to succeed Boris Johnson think about tax, immigration, cost…
News
Tory leadership hopefuls to field questions in first live TV debate, details inside
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
More than 1,000 girls were abused in Telford as obvious…
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel rules herself out of bid…
For the first time, the US considers over-the-counter birth control…
Eng vs Ind: Bumrah, Rohit shine as visitors register 10-wicket…
Simran Jhamat can inspire next generation of British South Asian…
Here’s how much you should exercise in a week –…