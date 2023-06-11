Priti Patel made dame as Johnson’s honours list includes aides

Former home secretary Priti Patel (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FORMER home secretary Priti Patel has been rewarded with damehood as Boris Johnson awarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain’s highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister.



Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke were among the Conservative politicians awarded knighthoods on Friday (9).



Johnson’s list, long-delayed following his resignation last year, renewed criticism of the system under which outgoing prime ministers can nominate people for lifetime seats in the upper house of parliament, as well as knighthoods and other awards when they leave office.



Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant and Johnson’s former principal private secretary, was given an Order of the Bath award for public service.



In May 2020, when Britain had lockdown measures, Reynolds had invited people to the Downing Street garden suggesting they “bring your own booze”. He later boasted to colleagues on social media that staff appeared to have “got away” with the drinks event.



Johnson gave a peerage to his former chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire honour to Jack Doyle, his former director of communications, two of his key aides when parties were held in Downing Street during lockdowns.



Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner called Johnson’s honours list a “sickening insult”.



A Conservative member of parliament, who asked not to be named, said the list was “deeply embarrassing” and showed Johnson’s lack of remorse.





The former prime minister also approved honours for Conservative party politicians who have recently been caught in other scandals.



Johnson gave a peerage to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who is facing an investigation over claims of mismanagement at the site of a redevelopment project, which he denies, and a knighthood to Conor Burns, who was fired from the government last year over a misconduct claim, but later cleared by an internal party probe.



Johnson nominated 45 people in total for awards, which is fewer than other recent prime ministers. Theresa May nominated 57 people when she stood down in 2019, and David Cameron put forward 59 people in 2016.



Johnson quit as a member of parliament on Friday, claiming he had been forced out in a stitch-up by his political opponents.



The 58-year-old populist politician has been under investigation by a cross-party committee about whether he repeatedly lied to parliament over Covid lockdown-breaking parties when he was in office.



In evidence earlier this year, he angrily insisted he had not.



Patel praised Johnson describing him as the UK’s “most electorally successful Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher”.



“Boris Johnson has served our country and his constituency with distinction. He led world in supporting Ukraine, got Brexit done, and was our most electorally successful Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher. Boris is a political titan whose legacy will stand the test of time,” she tweeted on Saturday (10), a day after his resignation.