UK hits back after China imposes sanctions on lawmakers

BRITAIN has criticised China after Beijing sanctioned UK politicians for leading a call for action over China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.







China announced sanctions today (26) against nine UK individuals and four entities, saying they had “maliciously spread lies and disinformation” over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs.

Those sanctioned include Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of the Conservative party; four groups which have been vocal in driving rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong onto Westminster’s agenda and a law firm which has taken up Uyghur rights causes.

Britain prime minister Boris Johnson said he stood with the lawmakers and citizens sanctioned by China over speaking out about what he said were “gross human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.







“The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them.”

Tory MPs Nusrat Ghani, Tim Loughton, Tom Tugendhat and Neil O’Brien and peers Helena Kennedy and David Alton are also on the list announced by China.







Ghani told BBC radio that she “won’t be intimidated”.

“This is a wake-up call for all democratic countries and lawmakers that we will not be able to conduct our day-to-day business without China sanctioning us for just attempting to expose what’s happening in Xinjiang and the abuse against the Uyghurs.”

“This has now made me even more determined to speak out about the Uyghurs.”







At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps there, according to rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

“We condemn China’s attempt to silence those highlighting human rights abuses, at home and abroad, including UK MPs and peers,” foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

“While the UK joins the international community to sanction human rights abuses, Chinese govt sanctions its critics,” he added.





