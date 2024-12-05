  • Thursday, December 05, 2024
News

Heavy rain and strong winds to hit UK as warnings issued

Heavy rainfall is expected to lead to flooding and travel disruptions, particularly in areas still recovering from Storm Bert.

Billing Aquadrome is flooded after heavy rain on November 25, 2024 at the Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE MET Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings as a series of low-pressure systems approach the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Wind gusts could reach up to 80mph (129km/h), raising concerns over large waves, power outages, and flying debris, according to BBC Weather.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lead to flooding and travel disruptions, particularly in areas still recovering from Storm Bert. The conditions are being driven by a powerful jet stream high in the atmosphere.

A yellow wind warning is in place for north-west Scotland from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph (80-97km/h) and up to 75mph (121km/h) in exposed areas.

Another warning will take effect at 15:00 on Thursday, covering south-west Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northern England, the Midlands, and East Anglia.

This warning is valid until 06:00 on Friday and predicts gusts of 40-50mph (64-80km/h) inland and up to 70mph (113km/h) in coastal areas, reported the BBC Weather.

A third yellow warning, for rain and wind, will be active from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning across most of England and Wales.

Rainfall of up to 25mm (1 inch) is expected widely, with 50-70mm (2-3 inches) possible in western highlands. Gales with gusts of up to 80mph (129km/h) may also cause disruptions.

The jet stream, with core speeds exceeding 240mph (386km/h), is fuelling the intensity of these low-pressure systems.

