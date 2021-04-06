UK health regulator may restrict AstraZeneca jab for younger people, report says

Trending Now

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. (Reuters Photo)
AMID concerns over rare blood clots events in younger people, Britain’s health regulator is considering a proposal to restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a Channel 4 News report.



“Two senior sources have told this programme that while the data is still unclear, there are growing arguments to justify offering younger people – below the age of 30 at the very least – a different vaccine,” the broadcaster reported on Monday (5).

However, UK’s regulator, the MHRA, said no decision had been taken.

Previously it had said that the benefits of the vaccine far outweighed any possible risk of blood events and people should continue taking their jabs when their turn comes.



“Our thorough and detailed review is ongoing into reports of very rare and specific types of blood clots with low platelets following the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Chief Executive June Raine said.

“No decision has yet been made on any regulatory action.”

Britain has managed one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world, with 36 million people receiving a first or second shot.















