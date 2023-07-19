UK government says primary domestic threat comes from Islamist terrorism

Home secretary Suella Braverman

By: Eastern Eye

THE primary domestic terrorist threat to the UK comes from Islamist terrorism with explicit affiliation to terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State group) making way for online extremist influences, according to a government report on Tuesday (18).

It said Islamist terrorism accounts for approximately 67 per cent of attacks since 2018, about threequarters of the MI5 caseload and 64 per cent of those in custody for terrorism-connected offences.

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, said the report highlighted a “persistent and evolving” threat to the UK from Islamist groups overseas. “The risk from terrorism is rising, and we must do everything within our power to reduce it,” she said in a written statement to the Commons.

“Since the last version of the report in 2018, nine terrorist attacks have been declared in the UK, in which six people died and 20 people were injured. Overseas, 24 UK nationals have been killed in 11 terrorist attacks. The majority of these were Islamist in nature,” Braverman added.

“Through this updated strategy, and by taking a more agile, integrated and aligned approach, we will do everything within our power to keep the public safe,” she said.