UK government urges Ofcom to consider banning X over unlawful AI images

Highlights

Ofcom can seek court orders to block X's UK access and prevent platform from raising money through advertisers.

Concerns centre on AI tool Grok digitally removing clothing from images, including potential sexualised content of children.

Online Safety Act powers used only six times previously but allow swift action for serious harms involving minors.

The UK government has urged regulator Ofcom to use all its powers, including the possibility of an effective ban against X over concerns about unlawful AI-generated images created on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Ofcom's powers include the ability to obtain court orders preventing third parties from helping X raise money or from being accessed in the UK.

The action follows ongoing backlash against X's AI tool Grok being used to digitally remove clothing from images of people, with the possibility of sexualised images of children raising particular government concerns.

Prime minister Keir Starmer addressed the issue directly, stating "This is disgraceful. It's disgusting. And it's not to be tolerated… Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this."

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio, he added "It's unlawful. We're not going to tolerate it. I've asked for all options to be on the table."

Government sources told BBC "We would expect Ofcom to use all powers at its disposal in regard to Grok & X."



Ofcom powers

Ofcom's powers under the Online Safety Act have been deployed only six times but include a "very strong" ability to ask the High Court to effectively ban offending companies by preventing their access to technology and funding through advertisers and other payments.

The process normally requires an investigation but can be expedited where serious harms, risks to children and histories of non-compliance exist.

A new Ofcom chair is currently being recruited and will be expected to take a more robust approach to internet safety and national security concerns arising from new technology and ownership types.

On Monday, Ofcom confirmed it had made "urgent contact" with X and xAI, which built Grok, and told the BBC it was investigating concerns. It is currently illegal to share deepfakes of adults in the UK.

The Online Safety Act has become central to concerns from the Trump administration regarding impact on US tech firms.

In an earlier statement, X said "Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content."

The situation highlights growing tensions between tech platforms and UK regulators over AI-generated content and child safety protections.