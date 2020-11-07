UK foreign minister Dominic Raab self-isolating after Covid contact

THE UK foreign office has said that foreign secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.
“In line with government regulations and NHS Track and Trace rules, the foreign secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period. He will continue to work remotely during this time,” a foreign office spokesman said.
The individual in question who tested positive remains unknown but is not believed to be another minister, Member of Parliament or a member of the government.
Reports said that Raab is not displaying any coronavirus symptoms.
He had deputised for Boris Johnson earlier this year when the UK prime minister was in intensive care following his positive Covid-19 test.
Earlier, UK health secretary Matt Hancock and Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus and they both went into self-isolation.
It recently emerged that Prince William had also tested positive for coronavirus in April.
Earlier this week, Downing Street had to stress that UK business secretary Alok Sharma, like all ministers, was following Covid-19 guidelines after it emerged that he had travelled to South Korea on government business only days after coming into contact with staff who later tested positive for the virus.