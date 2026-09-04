Britain’s EV market is taking off, so why is the government rethinking its zero-emission car rules?

UK battery-electric vehicle registrations jumped around 30 per cent year-on-year in August to 27,876.

EVs took almost 30 per cent of new-car registrations, ahead of hybrids and petrol vehicles.

The surge comes as the government reviews the ZEV mandate and considers ways to give manufacturers more flexibility.

Britain's electric-car transition is moving faster than it was a year ago, raising an awkward question for policymakers: if consumers are increasingly choosing EVs, why is the government reconsidering the rules designed to accelerate the shift?

Battery-electric vehicle registrations rose around 30 per cent in August from a year earlier, reaching 27,876 units, according to New AutoMotive data. That gave fully electric cars a share of nearly 30 per cent of Britain's new-car market and made them the largest single fuel type for the month.

The overall new-car market also grew strongly, with registrations rising 17.5 per cent year-on-year to 93,977.

The change is particularly striking when compared with petrol cars. Petrol accounted for about 21.5 per cent of the market, while hybrid vehicles took around 29 per cent.

It means that consumers are increasingly moving towards some form of electrification even though the government's long-term policy remains under debate.

The ZEV mandate, introduced in 2024, requires manufacturers to ensure that an increasing proportion of their new-car sales are zero-emission vehicles. The headline target rises from 33 per cent in 2026 to 80 per cent in 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

The August result also came after an even stronger July, when UK EV registrations rose about 50 per cent year-on-year and reached a 27 per cent market share.

So why is the government reviewing the rules?

The government's review does not mean it has abandoned its 2030 or 2035 ambitions. Instead, ministers are looking at how the transition can be made more manageable for manufacturers, including through greater flexibility around how they meet the targets.

That distinction matters because the latest numbers suggest the market is already moving in the direction policymakers want.

New AutoMotive chief executive Ben Nelmes said the industry was delivering electric cars and vans to consumers who increasingly wanted them, despite the continuing debate over the ZEV mandate.

For manufacturers, however, the transition remains complicated. Carmakers have to balance investment in electric models with demand for petrol and hybrid vehicles while meeting regulatory targets. The government has therefore been considering whether the rules need adjusting to give the industry more flexibility without abandoning the wider transition.

The debate comes as rising fuel prices are also making alternatives to petrol and diesel more attractive. Across Europe, higher fuel costs linked to global oil shocks have helped support demand for electric vehicles.

The competitive landscape is changing at the same time. Tesla remains the UK's largest EV brand by year-to-date market share at 8.8 per cent, although that is down from about 10 per cent a year earlier.

Kia has a 6.7 per cent share, while China's BYD has risen to about 6.4 per cent. Kia was also the UK's best-selling EV brand for the second consecutive month in August.

BYD's rise is particularly significant because the UK's shift towards electric vehicles is also opening the door to a new generation of Chinese manufacturers. Their growing presence means the EV transition is not simply about replacing petrol cars with cleaner vehicles — it is also reshaping which companies control the car market.

That leaves the government facing a delicate balancing act. It wants to maintain the push towards zero-emission transport while giving manufacturers enough flexibility to remain competitive.

With EVs now approaching one in three new cars sold, the question is no longer whether Britain's market is moving towards electric vehicles. It is whether policy can keep pace with the change without creating uncertainty for the companies expected to deliver it.