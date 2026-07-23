Tesla's profits have slipped; 5 reasons investors can't ignore

Tesla's earnings missed Wall Street expectations despite stronger revenue.

Competition, policy changes and AI investments are weighing on profits.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond EV sales to judge Tesla's future.

Tesla's second-quarter earnings painted a mixed picture. While the company generated £20.8 billion ($28.23 billion) in revenue, ahead of analysts' forecasts, profits disappointed. Tesla reported earnings of 31 cents per share, well below the 51 cents expected by Wall Street, sending the stock more than 3 per cent lower in after-hours trading.

The results come at a time when Tesla's shares have already fallen around 14 per cent this year, as investors weigh slowing growth in its electric vehicle business against the company's long-term ambitions in robotics and autonomous driving.

Here are five reasons behind Tesla's weaker-than-expected profits.

1. US tax incentives have disappeared

Tesla has lost one of the biggest advantages that helped drive electric vehicle sales in the US. The removal of federal EV tax subsidies has made buying electric cars more expensive for consumers, putting pressure on demand and making it harder for Tesla to maintain the pricing power it once enjoyed.

2. Chinese rivals are making the market more competitive

Competition has intensified as Chinese manufacturers continue launching lower-priced electric vehicles with improving technology. Companies such as BYD and several emerging brands are offering consumers more affordable alternatives, forcing Tesla to compete more aggressively on price and squeezing profit margins.

3. Better sales didn't translate into better profits

Earlier this month, Tesla surprised markets by reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter vehicle deliveries, largely driven by Europe, where EV incentives remain in place and higher fuel prices have encouraged more drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

However, stronger sales were not enough to lift earnings. Revenue exceeded expectations, but profitability remained under pressure, suggesting higher sales alone are no longer enough to offset rising costs and tighter margins.

4. Tesla is spending heavily on its next big bets

The company is investing billions in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and robotics, all of which require significant spending before they can generate meaningful returns.

During the earnings call, Elon Musk reportedly described the Optimus humanoid robot as potentially the "biggest product ever", while acknowledging that developing autonomous robots and scaling production remain major engineering challenges, as quoted in a news report.

5. Investors are no longer judging Tesla as just a car company

Tesla's future valuation increasingly depends on projects such as Robotaxi rather than vehicle sales alone.

The company recently expanded Robotaxi operations to Tampa and Orlando, adding to existing services in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Miami. Yet the rollout remains gradual, with only around 50 Robotaxis currently operating in Austin.

Musk reportedly said Tesla was expanding the service cautiously to prioritise safety and avoid regulatory setbacks, as quoted in a news report.

For investors, the latest earnings reinforce a broader shift. Tesla is no longer being judged solely on how many cars it sells. Instead, markets are watching whether its costly investments in AI, robotics and autonomous driving can eventually deliver the growth needed to justify those investments. Until then, profits are likely to remain under close scrutiny.