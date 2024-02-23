  • Friday, February 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK to access EU intelligence on gangs trafficking migrants

The UK on Friday (23) signed an agreement with the EU border agency Frontex to jointly crack down on irregular immigration

Migrants are brought ashore after being picked up in the English Channel by a Border Force vessel on January 17, 2024 in Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN will gain access to the EU’s intelligence on criminal gangs involved in human trafficking as part of a deal with the bloc’s border protection agency, Frontex, in another sign of closer cooperation between the two sides after Brexit.

The deal between Britain and the European Union will allow both sides to more easily exchange information and tactics, train officials and collaborate on new technologies to prevent illegal migration, the British government said.

British and EU officials formally signed the agreement in London on Friday (23).

“Organised immigration crime and people smuggling are global challenges that require shared solutions and ambitions,” said British Home Secretary James Cleverly.

“Our landmark working arrangement between the UK and Frontex is another crucial step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping the boats.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the arrival of small boats carrying asylum seekers from France one of his five top priorities, and hopes a fall in arrivals might help his Tory party, trailing in opinion polls, pull off a surprise win at a general election expected later this year.

While Britain has reached bilateral agreements – including a recent deal with Albania to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and tackle illegal migration – it no longer has returns agreements with the EU since it left the bloc in 2020.

A spokesman for the Home Office said Britain will not pay any money to the EU as part of the agreement, and that the new deal does not include any returns agreement.

The deal is the latest move by Sunak to improve relations between Britain and the EU.

Britain last year said it would rejoin the European Union’s flagship Horizon science research programme, ending a two-year post-Brexit standoff with the EU over science funding.

The two sides also reached a deal last year on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements.

The government says the number of migrants arriving on England’s south coast in rudimentary vessels fell by a third last year from a record high of 45,000 migrants in 2022.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Braverman: Islamists and extremists taking charge of Britain
News
Police make record drugs seizure in Southampton
News
Shamima Begum loses appeal over citizenship removal
HEALTH
Vaccination urged as measles cases soar in West Midlands
News
Bas Javid: My background helps bring compassion to tackling illegal immigration
News
Modi says committed to Indian farmers’ welfare
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Stop condemning us for fighting racism
News
Chaos in parliament over Gaza ceasefire vote
HEADLINE STORY
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy
News
Government appeals against Nottingham killer’s ‘unduly lenient’ sentence
INDIA
Police fire tear gas to stop farmers’ march in New Delhi
News
Haley backers see ‘last shot’ on Super Tuesday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW