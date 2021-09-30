Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529

Business

UK economy bounced back by more than thought in Q2 before slowdown

Britain’s economy grew by more than previously thought in the April-June period. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITAIN’S economy grew by more than previously thought in the April-June period before what looks like a sharp slowdown more recently as post-lockdown bottlenecks, including a shortage of truck drivers, mount.

Gross domestic product increased by 5.5 per cent in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than its preliminary estimate of growth of 4.8 per cent.

The ONS said the data had been adjusted to take account of more complete data from the health sector as well as an update of its sources and methodology for calculating British economic output.

The figures provided a more complete picture of Britain’s swift economic bounce-back from its coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, but there are now signs of a loss of momentum due to shortages of supplies and staff as the global economy reopens.

“While the upward revisions to GDP are clearly welcome, Q2 was three months ago, and the recovery appears to have stagnated since,” Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

“Even so, given that there is now thought to be less spare capacity in the economy that will only encourage the Bank of England to hike rates in the not too distant future.”

On Wednesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he thought the economy would regain its pre-pandemic level of output in early 2022 – a month or two later than the BoE had forecast in August.

Despite the slowdown, the British central bank has signalled that it is moving towards a first interest rate hike since the pandemic as it expects inflation to head above 4 per cent.

Thursday’s data showed households increased their spending by almost 8 per cent in the April-June period and they dipped into their coronavirus lockdown savings to fund it.

The savings ratio, which measures the income households saved as a proportion of their total available disposable income, fell to 11.7 per cent from 18.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the ONS said.

GDP growth was driven by the services sector, especially in the accommodation and food industry where output rose by 87.6 per cent in quarterly terms as it reopened from lockdown.

Manufacturing output rose by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter, despite a shortage of microchips hurting car production. Food and beverage manufacturing performed strongly.

The ONS said construction output had broadly returned to its pre-pandemic level.

The data also showed that Britain’s current account deficit with the rest of the world held steady at 8.6 billion pounds in the second quarter, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product. In the first quarter, the shortfall was 1.6 per cent of GDP.

Excluding volatile trade in precious metals, the deficit widened to 1.8% of GDP from 0.2 per cent in the first quarter, due to a worsening of Britain’s trade balance and a fall in earnings on foreign investments.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on bourse
Business
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal
UK
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
INDIA
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
US
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security secretary
INTERNATIONAL
Vedanta, Zambia conflict: Liquidator arrested on money-laundering charges
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
INDIA
Fintech firms can help prevent digital frauds, says RBI deputy governor
HEADLINE STORY
Essar Oil UK strikes new payment deal with HMRC
UK
Tata Steel first steelmaker to sign Sea Cargo Charter
INDIA
New York court allows Cairn to settle dispute with India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mira Nair: Colonialists made us believe that we aren’t able…
Shruti Haasan: I feel blessed to have grown up in…
Diljit Dosanjh becomes the new face of uber-cool motorsport collection…
Prabhu Deva set to play a police officer once again
Jackie Shroff roped in as goodwill ambassador for India’s All…
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on…