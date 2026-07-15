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Sikh woman killed in west London stabbing, man charged with murder

Police identified the woman as Kirandeep Kaur. Kaur was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Metropolitan-Police

The Metropolitan Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James, who appeared before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 15, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A 24-year-old British Sikh woman was killed in a stabbing at a property in west London, while a man in his 20s was injured and remains in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police identified the woman as Kirandeep Kaur. Officers attended the property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes with the London Ambulance Service on Sunday after reports of the incident. Kaur was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The Metropolitan Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James, who appeared before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man being in hospital with injuries," said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.

“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers. Our enquiries are in the early stages, but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public," he said.

Bhangoo appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation to contact the Metropolitan Police.

“We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said.

Police said Kaur's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, was found outside the property in Hayes with stab injuries. He remains in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police said officers quickly located Daniel Sean James nearby after he matched the suspect's description. He was arrested and taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been caused after jumping from a window.

Some groups have expressed concerns that the attack may have been an anti-Sikh hate crime. The incident comes weeks after the conviction of a British Sikh man found guilty of murdering a teenager in south-east England in May.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak following a trial in which Digwa attempted a religious defence for his murder weapon.

The Sikh Network is presenting findings of a "spot survey" in Parliament on Wednesday claiming 40 per cent of respondents have experienced or witnessed anti-Sikh hate crimes since the trial.

(With inputs from PTI)

metropolitan policesikh communityuk crimewest london
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