UK business distress hits highest level since 2004 as tax arrears reach £27.3bn

A record 738,144 UK businesses were in significant financial distress in the third quarter, up 1.6 per cent year-on-year.

Real estate, construction and support services recorded the highest numbers, while distress among bars and restaurants rose 5 per cent.

Businesses owed HMRC £27.3 billion in VAT, corporation tax and PAYE arrears as of August 31.

The number of UK businesses experiencing significant financial distress has reached its highest level in more than two decades, with 738,144 firms under pressure ahead of the government’s October Budget.

The latest Red Flag Alert report from financial advisory group BTG found that significant distress increased by 1.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. The figure is the highest since the report began tracking business distress in 2004.

The findings point to continued pressure from inflation, elevated borrowing costs, higher employment expenses and rising energy bills. Businesses are also facing uncertainty over taxation and the wider economic outlook, leaving some with limited room to absorb further shocks.

Of the 22 sectors monitored by BTG, 20 recorded an annual increase in significant financial distress.

Support services had the highest number of affected businesses at 118,695, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year. Construction followed with 108,340, an increase of 4.6 per cent, while real estate and property services recorded 99,908 businesses in distress, up 9.7 per cent.

The figures do not mean all these businesses are on the verge of collapse. Significant financial distress is a measure of financial pressure, rather than a formal insolvency count. However, the record total suggests that many companies are operating with less financial flexibility as they approach a crucial period for trading and policy decisions.

Which sectors are feeling the pressure most?

Consumer-facing businesses are also showing signs of strain ahead of the Christmas trading period.

The number of bars and restaurants in significant financial distress rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 18,866. Food and drug retailers recorded a 7.3 per cent increase to 19,269, while leisure and cultural activities rose 1.7 per cent to 20,298.

These businesses are particularly exposed to changes in household spending. If consumers continue to prioritise essentials and cut back on discretionary purchases, restaurants, leisure operators and retailers could find it harder to pass on higher costs without losing customers.

Tax liabilities are another concern. BTG’s analysis, based on a Freedom of Information request to HMRC, found that businesses owed £27.3 billion in VAT, corporation tax and PAYE arrears as of August 31.

Although around £24bn has been recovered since arrears reached a pandemic-era peak of approximately £51.3bn, the remaining balance leaves many businesses facing pressure to improve cash flow and manage outstanding obligations. Further recovery activity could add to the strain on companies already struggling to meet their commitments.

There was some improvement in the most severe category of distress. The number of businesses in critical financial distress fell 20.7 per cent year-on-year to 44,033 in the third quarter, from 55,530 a year earlier.

Separate official figures also underline why financial distress should not be confused with formal insolvency. Company insolvencies in England and Wales fell 5 per cent year-on-year to 1,882 in September, according to the Insolvency Service. The two measures track different things, but together they suggest that widespread financial pressure has not translated into a corresponding rise in monthly formal insolvencies.

Can the Budget give businesses more breathing space?

The findings put the government’s approach to business costs and investment under scrutiny ahead of the October 28 Budget.

BTG chief executive Mark Fry said businesses were dealing with a combination of rising employment costs, inflation, higher energy prices and elevated borrowing costs. He warned that these pressures were affecting both smaller firms’ ability to operate and larger companies’ ability to compete internationally.

Fry also pointed to red tape, employment legislation and the tax burden as issues that businesses want policymakers to address.

For the government, the challenge is to support business confidence without undermining its wider fiscal plans. Measures that reduce costs or encourage investment could help firms plan ahead, but the scope for broad relief will depend on the public finances and competing spending priorities.

The sector figures also suggest that a single measure may not be enough. Property and construction businesses face their own financing and demand pressures, while hospitality and retail operators must contend with the combined effect of staffing, energy and supply costs and cautious consumers.

The fall in critical distress offers a more encouraging signal, but the record number of businesses in significant distress shows how widespread the pressure remains.

The key test after the Budget will be whether policy changes improve companies’ cash flow, confidence and ability to invest, rather than simply offering short-term relief. With the Christmas trading period approaching, businesses already operating on thin margins may have little time to wait for conditions to improve.