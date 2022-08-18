Website Logo
UK blocks Chinese takeover of UK electronics group

Pulsic, a small-sized company based in Bristol, western England, designs software used in electronic circuits.

The Chinese national flag (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The UK government has blocked Hong Kong-based firm Super Orange from purchasing British electronic-design company Pulsic, citing security risks posed by China.

A statement Wednesday said Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng “considers that the final order is necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, has urged a tougher approach to China and has warned Beijing of sanctions if it did not play by international rules.

A 2021 UK government review called China “the biggest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security”.

But it needed fierce political pressure from Washington for the UK to ban Chinese technology giant Huawei from involvement in the roll-out of Britain’s 5G network.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

