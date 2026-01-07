UK bars 'entry of Islamic preacher' over Hamas comments

BRITAIN has barred an Islamic preacher from entering the country over comments defending the militant group Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to media reports.

The Daily Telegraph reported that home secretary Shabana Mahmood revoked the travel permission of Dr Shadee Elmasry, a US-based Islamic scholar, days before he was due to arrive in the UK for a series of talks.

Elmasry had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Muslim charity Global Relief Trust in Birmingham, Bolton and London from this weekend.

The Home Office declined to comment on the specific case but said the UK would not allow foreign nationals who promote hatred or extremist views to enter the country.

“There is no place in the UK for anyone who seeks to spread hate or divide our communities,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Elmasry has previously posted comments on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza that were widely criticised for justifying Hamas’s actions. He is the director of education and community affairs at the New Brunswick Islamic Centre in New Jersey.

Opposition Conservative MP Nick Timothy had urged the Labour government to block Elmasry’s entry.

“The home secretary has strong powers to exclude foreign nationals whose presence is not in the public interest,” he said.

The Global Relief Trust said Elmasry’s planned appearances were linked to a humanitarian event focused on faith-based discussions and community support.

Elmasry said his message was one of “compassion and connection” and expressed hope that the decision would be reversed.

Last month, The Times reported that Mahmood had cancelled the visa of a Pakistani social media influencer after he made extremist remarks, including calls for “jihad” against Israel.

In April 2024, the previous Conservative government announced stricter action against hate preachers, including visa refusals and cancellations for those seeking to enter the UK.

(PTI)