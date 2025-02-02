Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK to ban AI tools used to create child abuse images

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it would be illegal to create, possess, or distribute AI tools designed for such content, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

AI-tools-images-iStock

It will also be a crime to possess AI-generated 'paedophile manuals' that provide instructions on using AI for child abuse, carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 02, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE UK will introduce laws to ban AI tools used to generate sexual abuse images of children, becoming the first country to do so, the government announced on Saturday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it would be illegal to create, possess, or distribute AI tools designed for such content, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

It will also be a crime to possess AI-generated "paedophile manuals" that provide instructions on using AI for child abuse, carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison.

“This is a really disturbing phenomenon. Online child sexual abuse material is growing, but also the grooming of children and teenagers online. And what's now happening is that AI is putting this on steroids," Cooper told Sky News on Sunday.

She said AI tools were making it easier for perpetrators "to groom children, and it's also meaning that they are manipulating images of children and then using them to draw and to blackmail young people into further abuse.

"It's just the most vile of crimes," she added.

The new law will also target certain AI models used for child abuse, Cooper said, adding, "Other countries are not yet doing this, but I hope everyone else will follow."

The government said AI tools were being used to generate abuse images by “nudeifying” real-life photos of children or by "stitching the faces of other children onto existing images."

The law will also criminalise those who run websites that enable paedophiles to share child abuse content or provide advice on grooming children, with offenders facing up to ten years in prison.

Cooper told the BBC that a recent inquiry found around 500,000 children in the UK experience some form of abuse each year, with online abuse becoming a growing concern.

The measures will be part of the Crime and Policing Bill when it is introduced in parliament.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) has reported a rise in AI-generated child abuse images.

In a 30-day period in 2024, IWF analysts identified 3,512 such images on a single dark web site.

The number of the most serious category of abuse images also increased by 10 per cent in a year, it found.

(With inputs from AFP)

ai toolschild abuse imageschildrendark webmanipulating imagespaedophile manualssexual abuseukyvette cooper

Related News

Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters
Business

Key points from India's 2025 budget

harshit-rana-getty
Cricket

India seal T20 series win over England amid substitution controversy

protest-uk-getty
Featured

Supporters and opponents of Tommy Robinson hold protests in London

More For You

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

Supporters of Tommy Robinson carry a banner in Parliament Square. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

PROTESTERS supporting far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-racism campaigners will gather in central London on Saturday (1), with police deploying extra officers to maintain order and prevent clashes.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for breaching a High Court injunction. His supporters, rallying under the banners "Stop the Isolation" and "Unite the Kingdom," will assemble near Waterloo Station from midday before marching to Whitehall.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
India slashes income taxes in bid to boost economy

Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the annual budget in the parliament, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

India slashes income taxes in bid to boost economy

INDIA's finance minister unveiled broad income tax cuts on Saturday (1) as prime minister Narendra Modi's government looks to bolster consumption and perk up a slowing economy.

The world's most populous country is forecast to expand at its slowest pace since the Covid pandemic in the current fiscal year, after growing at more than eight per cent last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Washington-air-crash-Getty

The collision is the deadliest aviation disaster in the US since 2001. (Photo: Getty Images)

Two Indian-American passengers among victims of Washington air crash

TWO Indian-Americans were among the 67 people killed in a mid-air collision between a US Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, media reports said.

Vikesh Patel, a GE Aerospace engineer, and Asra Hussain Raza, a Washington DC-based consultant, were on board American Airlines flight 5342 when it collided with the Army helicopter while approaching the airport on Wednesday night.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc