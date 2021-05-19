Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334
UK approves travel plans of Indian, Pakistani cricketers


England bowler Chris Jordan in action during the third Vitality International Twenty20 match between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on September 01, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
THE UK has opened its doors to cricketers from India and Pakistan – both countries on its travel red list – as a fresh cricketing season unfolds during the summer.

The cricketers and their support staff are allowed to travel to the UK where they will be quarantined upon their arrival, but their families are not yet given clearance, Gio News said.

Pakistan’s cricketers will stay briefly in England where they are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and as many T20 matches, before proceeding to the West Indies which will host two Tests and five T20s.








