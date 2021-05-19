UK approves travel plans of Indian, Pakistani cricketers

THE UK has opened its doors to cricketers from India and Pakistan – both countries on its travel red list – as a fresh cricketing season unfolds during the summer.

The cricketers and their support staff are allowed to travel to the UK where they will be quarantined upon their arrival, but their families are not yet given clearance, Gio News said.

Pakistan’s cricketers will stay briefly in England where they are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and as many T20 matches, before proceeding to the West Indies which will host two Tests and five T20s.