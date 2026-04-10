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Extra £5m pledged for patrols at places of worship

The funding will expand deployments under Project Servator, which uses visible and unpredictable patrols to disrupt crime and prevent attacks in public spaces.

Police

Specialist officers, trained to identify suspicious activity and potential threats, including terrorism, will be deployed more widely, with an initial focus on London and Manchester.

Representational image: iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek Mishra Apr 10, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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AN EXTRA £5 million has been pledged to increase police patrols at places of worship to protect vulnerable communities, including Jewish and other faith groups.

The funding will expand deployments under Project Servator, which uses visible and unpredictable patrols to disrupt crime and prevent attacks in public spaces.

Specialist officers, trained to identify suspicious activity and potential threats, including terrorism, will be deployed more widely, with an initial focus on London and Manchester.

The move comes amid rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate crime.

“At a time of heightened concern for some communities, it is vital that we step up our support," Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

“This new funding will back the police with the resources they need to step up patrols, protect communities, and keep people safe in the places where they live, work and worship,” he said.

The increase follows incidents including an arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, charges under the National Security Act linked to alleged surveillance of Jewish sites, a terrorist attack at Heaton Park synagogue, and an arson attack at Peacehaven mosque last year.

“Our communities are the heart of policing, and everything we do is focused on keeping people safe and feeling protected where they live, work and worship,” Matt Jukes, Deputy Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police Service, said.

The funding is part of wider measures, including £73.4 million for protective security at faith sites for 2026–2027.

antisemitism community safety counter terrorism hate crime uk policing

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