Uganda high commission hosts heritage event in London

By Eastern EyeFeb 08, 2025
THE UGANDA high commission in London hosted an event highlighting Uganda’s cultural heritage and investment opportunities at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Building. The event featured a performance by the Watoto Children’s Choir.

Uganda’s high commissioner to the UK, Nimisha J Madhvani, addressed the gathering, welcoming guests and speaking about the country’s cultural diversity.

“Uganda’s cultural heritage is not just a legacy of the past but a cornerstone of our identity, social cohesion, and economic development. With over 50 ethnic groups, each with distinct traditions, languages, and artistic expressions, our diversity is our strength,” she said.

She spoke about the historical significance of Uganda’s culture and the restoration of cultural institutions in 1993 under president Yoweri Museveni.

“President Yoweri Museveni’s vision led to the restoration of cultural institutions in 1993, reinforcing our national identity and unity,” she said.

Uganda has three UNESCO World Heritage sites—Kasubi Tombs, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, and Rwenzori Mountains National Park—which contribute to tourism and cultural preservation.

The high commissioner also highlighted the significance of traditional ceremonies and attire, including the Imbalu circumcision ritual and Backcloth fabric, which has gained recognition on global fashion platforms.

The event also focused on Uganda’s role in cultural diplomacy and sustainable development.

Indigenous practices in resource management, environmental conservation, and conflict resolution were discussed as important contributions in a globalised world.

The high commissioner encouraged attendees to visit Uganda. “Visit Uganda and immerse yourself in our vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and the warmth of our people. It is truly heaven on earth,” she said.





