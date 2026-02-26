Uber and Uber Eats launch Ramadan support programme for UK couriers and independent restaurants

Highlights

100,000 free dates and water distributed to fasting couriers nationwide.

Free Iftar meals provided through partnership with Popeyes and independent restaurants.

Ramadan support initiatives have been expanded across the UK by Uber and its delivery platform Uber Eats, marking the company’s largest programme yet for couriers observing the holy month while also strengthening partnerships with independent restaurants serving Muslim communities.

Throughout Ramadan, Uber Eats will distribute 100,000 free dates and bottles of water to fasting couriers delivering meals and groceries nationwide.

The company has also partnered with 35 independently owned high-street restaurants to supply thousands of locally prepared takeaway Iftar meals.

A nationwide partnership with Popeyes will provide additional free Iftar meals for couriers at sundown, expanding access to food support across multiple regions.

The programme also includes hosted Iftar dinners for more than 350 drivers in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Edinburgh, bringing drivers together to break their fast.

Merve Basci, general manager of Uber Eats UK, said Ramadan is rooted in generosity and community, adding the company aims to support fasting couriers and help independent restaurants serve their communities during the holy month.

Community partnerships expand

The initiative builds on previous Ramadan programmes including Sundown Spots, Open for Suhoor and The Scoopery, reflecting continued engagement with Muslim communities.

Research commissioned by Uber Eats found that 93 per cent of UK Muslims believe brands should do more to raise awareness of Ramadan, informing the company’s long-term approach.

Andrew Brem, general manager of Uber UK, said drivers are central to the platform and hosting Iftar dinners recognises those observing Ramadan while strengthening community connections.

Uber Eats works with more than 65,000 merchants across the UK, the majority small and medium-sized businesses, and facilitates millions of orders each week through its nationwide courier network, supporting both delivery workers and local food outlets during Ramadan.