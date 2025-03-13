Uber Eats helps Muslim customers find Suhoor meals for Ramadan

UBER EATS is making it easier for Muslim customers in the UK to find late-night and early-morning meals during Ramadan by highlighting independent restaurants open for Suhoor.
The Open for Suhoor campaign aims to support small restaurants and improve access to food for those observing Ramadan.
Uber Eats is introducing Suhoor badges in its app to help customers locate participating restaurants. Some restaurants will also receive storefront signage, and special deals will be available throughout Ramadan.
The company is also bringing back its Sundown Spots initiative, offering free takeaway Iftar meals to couriers in cities with large Muslim populations.
Launched in 2023, the initiative has been adjusted to better meet couriers' needs. This year, 1,800 restaurants on Uber Eats will extend their hours during Ramadan.
Restaurants participating in the campaign include Lahore Karahi, Smacks, Mr Ts, and Chicago Grill.
The first Sundown Spot will open in London on March 20, with similar events planned in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bradford.
The campaign follows research showing that 93 per cent of UK Muslims believe brands should do more to raise awareness of Ramadan.
Uber Eats’ general manager for the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe, Matthew Price, said the initiative supports communities and celebrates restaurants and couriers during Ramadan.
The campaign will run across digital, radio, and outdoor platforms from February 28 to March 30.