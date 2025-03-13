Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Uber Eats helps Muslim customers find Suhoor meals for Ramadan

The company is also bringing back its Sundown Spots initiative, offering free takeaway Iftar meals to couriers in cities with large Muslim populations.

Uber Eats

The Open for Suhoor campaign aims to support small restaurants and improve access to food for those observing Ramadan.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

UBER EATS is making it easier for Muslim customers in the UK to find late-night and early-morning meals during Ramadan by highlighting independent restaurants open for Suhoor.

The Open for Suhoor campaign aims to support small restaurants and improve access to food for those observing Ramadan.

Uber Eats is introducing Suhoor badges in its app to help customers locate participating restaurants. Some restaurants will also receive storefront signage, and special deals will be available throughout Ramadan.

The company is also bringing back its Sundown Spots initiative, offering free takeaway Iftar meals to couriers in cities with large Muslim populations.

Launched in 2023, the initiative has been adjusted to better meet couriers' needs. This year, 1,800 restaurants on Uber Eats will extend their hours during Ramadan.

Restaurants participating in the campaign include Lahore Karahi, Smacks, Mr Ts, and Chicago Grill.

The first Sundown Spot will open in London on March 20, with similar events planned in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bradford.

The campaign follows research showing that 93 per cent of UK Muslims believe brands should do more to raise awareness of Ramadan.

Uber Eats’ general manager for the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe, Matthew Price, said the initiative supports communities and celebrates restaurants and couriers during Ramadan.

The campaign will run across digital, radio, and outdoor platforms from February 28 to March 30.

birminghambradfordedinburghleicesterlondonmanchestermuslim customersnottinghamramadansuhoor mealsuber eatsuk

Related News

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?
Entertainment

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

More For You

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

DESPITE an improvement in 2024, India again dominated global rankings for the cities with the most dangerous particle smog while Chad was the most polluted country, according to a report published on Tuesday (11).

The report by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company, said India’s Byrnihat was the world’s “most polluted metropolitan area of 2024”.

Keep ReadingShow less
delhi-police-iStock

Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident, which took place on Tuesday. (Representational image: iStock)

British woman raped in Delhi after befriending accused on social media

A BRITISH woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, police said on Thursday.

The woman had travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet one of the accused, a 24-year-old man from east Delhi, whom she had befriended on social media, officials said.

Keep ReadingShow less
pakistan train siege Reuters

An injured man, who was rescued from a train after it was attacked by separatist militants, is brought to a hospital for treatment in Quetta, Pakistan, March 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan train siege: Two-day rescue ends, at least 25 bodies retrieved

AT LEAST 25 bodies, including those of 21 hostages, were retrieved on Thursday following a deadly train siege by separatist gunmen in Pakistan, officials said. The retrieval came ahead of the first funerals for those killed in the attack.

Security forces said they rescued more than 340 passengers after a two-day operation that ended late on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Overcrowded flat leads to tragedy

Tower Hamlets landlords fined £90K for overcrowded flat linked to fatal fire

TWO Tower Hamlets landlords have been ordered to pay more than £90,000 after cramming up to 23 people into a small two-bedroom flat licensed for just three residents.

Sofina Begum, 52, and Aminur Rahman, 55, were sentenced at Snaresbrook crown court last Thursday (6) for multiple housing offences related to their fourth-floor property in Maddocks House, Shadwell.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Tata-Getty

JLR had initially planned to manufacture more than 70,000 electric vehicles at the facility. (Photo: Getty Images)

JLR halts plan to build EVs at Tata’s India plant: Report

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has put on hold plans to manufacture electric vehicles at Tata Motors’ upcoming £775 million factory in southern India, according to a news report.

The decision was influenced by challenges in balancing price and quality for locally sourced EV components, three of the sources said. They added that slowing demand for electric vehicles was also a factor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc