Trending Now

Uber Eats driver from Pakistan killed in fatal carjacking in Washington


Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, was attacked while making a delivery.
Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, was attacked while making a delivery.

MOHAMMAD ANWAR, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was killed last week in an alleged assault by two teenage girls in a carjacking attempt.



Anwar, an Uber Eats driver was making a delivery at that time in Washington when the two girls aged 13 and 15 allegedly assaulted him with a Taser. His Honda Accord accelerated in the struggle and crashed into parked vehicles and flipped on its side. Anwar was pronounced dead in the hospital while the girls were caught trying to flee the place.

Police says teenage car thefts in US cities have increased because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” said Uber in a statement.



“We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

Both girls, not identified because they are minors, have pleaded “not involved”, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty, to charges of murder and armed carjacking.

Anwar had moved to the US from Pakistan in 2014.



On the fundraising page, which has raised more than $366,000, Anwar’s family describe him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love and miss him dearly.”

There has been a wave of carjackings in cities including Chicago, New Orleans and Minneapolis. In Washington, police said 46 carjackings had occurred in the first five weeks of this year, up from eight a year ago.

Many of the cases involve young suspects, which police blame on the closure of schools and youth programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.















Most Popular

More than 300,000 NHS workers are more likely to quit their job, warns survey

England opener Roy joins IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad

Race report ‘extinguished any hope’ in addressing inequalities, says Unite

Pallavi Sharda: Hurray for a Hollywood game of cat and mouse

US special climate envoy John Kerry to visit India this month



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×