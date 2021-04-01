Uber Eats driver from Pakistan killed in fatal carjacking in Washington

MOHAMMAD ANWAR, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was killed last week in an alleged assault by two teenage girls in a carjacking attempt.







Anwar, an Uber Eats driver was making a delivery at that time in Washington when the two girls aged 13 and 15 allegedly assaulted him with a Taser. His Honda Accord accelerated in the struggle and crashed into parked vehicles and flipped on its side. Anwar was pronounced dead in the hospital while the girls were caught trying to flee the place.

Police says teenage car thefts in US cities have increased because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” said Uber in a statement.







“We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

Both girls, not identified because they are minors, have pleaded “not involved”, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty, to charges of murder and armed carjacking.

Anwar had moved to the US from Pakistan in 2014.







On the fundraising page, which has raised more than $366,000, Anwar’s family describe him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love and miss him dearly.”

There has been a wave of carjackings in cities including Chicago, New Orleans and Minneapolis. In Washington, police said 46 carjackings had occurred in the first five weeks of this year, up from eight a year ago.

Many of the cases involve young suspects, which police blame on the closure of schools and youth programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.











