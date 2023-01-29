Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed

The accident happened near the town of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

People stand next to a plane wreckage after a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets crashed during an exercise in Pahadgarh area some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Gwailor on January 28, 2023. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Two Indian air force fighter jets crashed on Saturday after becoming involved in an accident and one pilot was killed, the air force said.

“The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” the air force said in a statement.

The accident happened near the town of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh state, it said.

Officials said earlier one of the aircraft came down in Madhya Pradesh and the other in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

The air force did not specify what type of aircraft were involved but media reported they were a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘I killed my dad’, said Southgate son who bludgeoned father to death with blood-stained Champagne…
News
‘Ideology of hate’ consuming India, says Gandhi’s great-grandson
News
Sunak sacks party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs
News
Leyton man jailed for life for murdering fellow hostel resident over text message row
News
Foreign newspapers use adjectives like ‘Hindu nationalist’ government for us: Indian Foreign Minister
News
India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be: Congressman Thanedar
News
Serving member of British Army accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
News
Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque
News
UK under fire over retreat from Windrush scandal reforms
News
Charity boss accused of telling woman to drink his semen after rescuing her…
News
Should you exfoliate your skin during winter?
UK
London serial flasher targeted schoolgirls in sex attacks on public transport for year…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW