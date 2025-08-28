‘The Twilight Saga’s big-screen comeback stirs up old fandom battles

Highlights:

All five Twilight films will return to theatres this October.

Lionsgate teases the re-release with a “Forever Begins Again” campaign.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner star in the iconic franchise.

The saga grossed more than £2.6 billion (₹27,400 crore) worldwide.

The much-loved Twilight Saga is making its comeback, with Lionsgate announcing a limited Twilight Saga return to theatres this October. The studio teased the re-release with a nostalgic campaign featuring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, giving fans the chance to relive one of the most loved film series of the 2000s.

The Twilight Saga’s iconic love triangle returns to the big screen after more than a decade Instagram/twilight





When is The Twilight Saga returning to theatres?

Lionsgate confirmed that all five films in the franchise will return to select theatres across the US this October. The announcement was made through the official social media accounts of the studio, which acquired Summit Entertainment in 2012. A graphic featuring Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner alongside the words “Forever Begins Again” sent fans into a frenzy.

Though exact release dates have not yet been revealed, Lionsgate promised further details shortly. The move allows long-time fans to revisit the saga on the big screen while also introducing a new generation to Bella, Edward and Jacob’s story.





What films are included in The Twilight Saga re-release?

The re-release includes all five original films based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels:

Twilight (2008)

New Moon (2009)

Eclipse (2010)

Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The series follows Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, as she navigates her love for vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, and her bond with werewolf Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner. The films became a cultural phenomenon, with “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob” debates dominating fan conversations for years.





How successful was The Twilight Saga at the box office?

The first Twilight film, released in November 2008, was made on a modest budget but became a global hit, grossing £320 million (₹3,370 crore). Over the course of five films, the franchise went on to earn more than £2.6 billion (₹27,400 crore) worldwide.

The popularity of the saga not only transformed its cast into international stars but also influenced a wave of supernatural-themed romances in Hollywood and beyond. Even today, Twilight memes, rewatches and fan theories remain a regular feature online.





Why does The Twilight Saga still remain popular?

Fifteen years since the first film, the Twilight Saga return to theatres shows how enduring the story remains. Director Catherine Hardwicke reflected on its success in 2023, noting that its exploration of first love resonated deeply with audiences.

Catherine Hardwicke’s iconic teen romance is set to stir fans all over again this October Getty Images





The saga’s mix of romance, supernatural drama and teen angst continues to appeal to both older fans who grew up with the films and younger viewers discovering them for the first time. With the October re-release, fans can once again experience iconic moments, from Edward saving Bella in the rain to the Volturi showdown, in a way streaming platforms cannot replicate.