Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘The Twilight Saga’s big-screen comeback stirs up old fandom battles

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner’s love triangle is set to explode back on the big screen this October.

Twilight saga comeback

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner reunite on the poster teasing The Twilight Saga return to theatres

Instagram/twilight
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • All five Twilight films will return to theatres this October.
  • Lionsgate teases the re-release with a “Forever Begins Again” campaign.
  • Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner star in the iconic franchise.
  • The saga grossed more than £2.6 billion (₹27,400 crore) worldwide.

The much-loved Twilight Saga is making its comeback, with Lionsgate announcing a limited Twilight Saga return to theatres this October. The studio teased the re-release with a nostalgic campaign featuring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, giving fans the chance to relive one of the most loved film series of the 2000s.

Twilight saga comeback The Twilight Saga’s iconic love triangle returns to the big screen after more than a decadeInstagram/twilight


When is The Twilight Saga returning to theatres?

Lionsgate confirmed that all five films in the franchise will return to select theatres across the US this October. The announcement was made through the official social media accounts of the studio, which acquired Summit Entertainment in 2012. A graphic featuring Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner alongside the words “Forever Begins Again” sent fans into a frenzy.

Though exact release dates have not yet been revealed, Lionsgate promised further details shortly. The move allows long-time fans to revisit the saga on the big screen while also introducing a new generation to Bella, Edward and Jacob’s story.


What films are included in The Twilight Saga re-release?

The re-release includes all five original films based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels:

  • Twilight (2008)
  • New Moon (2009)
  • Eclipse (2010)
  • Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
  • Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The series follows Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, as she navigates her love for vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, and her bond with werewolf Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner. The films became a cultural phenomenon, with “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob” debates dominating fan conversations for years.


How successful was The Twilight Saga at the box office?

The first Twilight film, released in November 2008, was made on a modest budget but became a global hit, grossing £320 million (₹3,370 crore). Over the course of five films, the franchise went on to earn more than £2.6 billion (₹27,400 crore) worldwide.

The popularity of the saga not only transformed its cast into international stars but also influenced a wave of supernatural-themed romances in Hollywood and beyond. Even today, Twilight memes, rewatches and fan theories remain a regular feature online.


Why does The Twilight Saga still remain popular?

Fifteen years since the first film, the Twilight Saga return to theatres shows how enduring the story remains. Director Catherine Hardwicke reflected on its success in 2023, noting that its exploration of first love resonated deeply with audiences.

Twilight saga comeback Catherine Hardwicke’s iconic teen romance is set to stir fans all over again this OctoberGetty Images


The saga’s mix of romance, supernatural drama and teen angst continues to appeal to both older fans who grew up with the films and younger viewers discovering them for the first time. With the October re-release, fans can once again experience iconic moments, from Edward saving Bella in the rain to the Volturi showdown, in a way streaming platforms cannot replicate.

kristen stewartofficial announcementrobert pattinsonthe twilight saga

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan says Lokah: Chapter One marks a bold new chapter for Malayalam cinema

Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan says Dulquer Salmaan risked £10 million to make 'Lokah: Chapter One', Malayalam’s first female superhero film

Highlights:

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in Lokah: Chapter One, Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero
  • She credits Dulquer Salmaan for backing a risky, big-budget sci-fi fantasy
  • The actress also stars opposite Fahadh Faasil in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, releasing a day later
  • She reflects on juggling contrasting roles and the influence of her filmmaker father, Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan has opened up about her most challenging year yet, with two vastly different films releasing within days of each other. Speaking about her experience, the actress credited Dulquer Salmaan for taking a bold gamble on Lokah: Chapter One, a £10 million (₹105 crore) production that marks Malayalam cinema’s first-ever female superhero movie. Alongside the excitement, she admitted to battling nerves while shifting between the sci-fi fantasy and the slapstick comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, which co-stars Fahadh Faasil.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan says Lokah: Chapter One marks a bold new chapter for Malayalam cinema Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan

Keep ReadingShow less
DDLJ director Aditya Chopra earns UK Stage Debut Awards nod for 'Come Fall in Love'

Aditya Chopra (right) with his father, Yash Chopra

YRF

DDLJ director Aditya Chopra earns UK Stage Debut Awards nod for 'Come Fall in Love'

BOLLYWOOD filmmaker Aditya Chopra was last Thursday (21) named among the nominees of the UK Stage Debut Awards for his Come Fall in LoveThe DDLJ Musical, performed at Manchester’s Opera House earlier this year.

Chopra delivered a blockbuster in 1995 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, popular as DDLJ, with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. It was adapted to a theatrical production and had its UK premiere in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Alford

The case continues at St Albans Crown Court

PA

Actor John Alford on trial for alleged abuse of minors, says he was targeted for extortion

Highlights:

  • John Alford, 53, is accused of sexually abusing two girls aged 14 and 15 at a Hertfordshire party in 2022.
  • Charges include sexual activity with a child, sexual assault and assault by penetration.
  • Prosecutors allege both girls were drunk when the incidents occurred.
  • Alford, whose real name is John Shannon, denies all allegations.
  • The trial is taking place at St Albans Crown Court.

Former London’s Burning actor John Alford is on trial accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls at a house party in Hertfordshire on 9 April 2022.

The 53-year-old, from Holloway, north London, faces four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old and two charges involving a 15-year-old girl, including sexual assault and assault by penetration. He has denied all the charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyundai fraud case SRK Deepika

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been listed in the complaint as brand ambassadors of Hyundai

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone named in fraud case linked to Hyundai car defects

Highlights:

  • An FIR has been registered in Bharatpur against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Hyundai officials.
  • A local resident alleges his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, bought in 2022, developed major defects.
  • The case includes fraud and conspiracy charges under IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Both actors, Hyundai brand ambassadors, are accused of misleading consumers.
  • Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Deepika Padukone’s teams have responded yet.

Legal case filed in Bharatpur

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed against them in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The complaint, registered on 25 August at Mathura Gate police station, also names six Hyundai officials.

The case stems from allegations made by Kirti Singh, a Bharatpur resident, who claimed his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, purchased in 2022 for more than ₹23 lakh, developed serious technical issues within months. He further alleged that repeated attempts to get the company to address the problems were unsuccessful.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift’s choice of So High School—widely believed to be inspired by Kelce—added a personal touch

Instagram/ taylorswift

Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce with playful message to fans

Highlights:

  • Taylor Swift announced engagement to American footballer Travis Kelce via Instagram.
  • Kelce proposed in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, surrounded by floral displays.
  • Swift showcased a cushion-cut diamond ring from Artifex Fine Jewellery.
  • Fans and celebrities, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, reacted with excitement.

Taylor Swift confirms engagement with Instagram Post

Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce, sharing the news on Instagram with a carousel of images and the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post, accompanied by her ballad So High School, quickly went viral, gaining more than 18 million likes within hours.

The photos show Kelce on one knee, Swift wearing a Ralph Lauren halter-neck dress and a Cartier watch, and the singer flashing her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring. According to reports, the ring was purchased from Artifex Fine Jewellery, with prices beginning at around $29,000 (£21,500).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us