TV anchor once, Afghan journalist now selling food on street under Taliban regime; pics go viral

The UN rights chief said that Afghan people are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation.
By: Mohnish Singh
Kabir Haqmal, who worked with the Hamid Karzai-led Afghan government, has shared pictures of former TV anchor Musa Mohammadi selling food on a street.
“Journalist’s life in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Musa…worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to feed his family & sells street food to earn some money,” he tweeted.
Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic. pic.twitter.com/nCTTIbfZN3
— Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 15, 2022
Mohammadi’s story is now going viral on the internet and many help offers have also poured in.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television, tweeted that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department. “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals,” Wasiq’s social media post read upon translation.
په ټولنیزو رسنیو کې د یوه خصوصي ټلویزیون د ویاند موسی محمدي د بې روزګارۍ انځور ښکته پورته کېږي
چې څومره به رښتیا وي، که واقعيت وي د ملي راډیو ټلوېزیون د رئیس په ټوګه نوموړي ته ډاډ ورکوم چې دملي راډیو ټلويزیون په چوکاټ کې به یې مقرر کړو
موږ ټولو افغان مسلکي کادرونو ته اړتیا لرو pic.twitter.com/w3F2HrVQ1R
— Ahmadullah wasiq (@WasiqAhmadullah) June 15, 2022
Meanwhile, the UN rights chief has raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, stating that its people are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation.
High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet conveyed this message during a session in the Human Rights Council on Wednesday. “In the wake of years of conflict, and since the takeover by the Taliban in August last year, the country has been plunged into a deep economic, social, humanitarian and human rights crisis,” said Bachelet.
She admired the courage of Afghan women in demanding their inalienable rights while facing a “critical” situation under increasingly repressive Taliban codes of conduct.
Bachelet also expressed concern over alleged human rights violations and abuses against civilians in the northern provinces, including arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and torture, calling on all parties to the conflict to “observe restraint and to fully respect international human rights law”.