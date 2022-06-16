Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

TV anchor once, Afghan journalist now selling food on street under Taliban regime; pics go viral

The UN rights chief said that Afghan people are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation.

Kabir Haqmal (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kabir Haqmal, who worked with the Hamid Karzai-led Afghan government, has shared pictures of former TV anchor Musa Mohammadi selling food on a street.

“Journalist’s life in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Musa…worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to feed his family & sells street food to earn some money,” he tweeted.

Mohammadi’s story is now going viral on the internet and many help offers have also poured in.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television, tweeted that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department. “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals,” Wasiq’s social media post read upon translation.

Meanwhile, the UN rights chief has raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, stating that its people are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation.

High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet conveyed this message during a session in the Human Rights Council on Wednesday. “In the wake of years of conflict, and since the takeover by the Taliban in August last year, the country has been plunged into a deep economic, social, humanitarian and human rights crisis,” said Bachelet.

She admired the courage of Afghan women in demanding their inalienable rights while facing a “critical” situation under increasingly repressive Taliban codes of conduct.

Bachelet also expressed concern over alleged human rights violations and abuses against civilians in the northern provinces, including arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and torture, calling on all parties to the conflict to “observe restraint and to fully respect international human rights law”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at financial risk: Report
News
Open University training course says white ‘superiority’ is ‘embedded’ in English language
News
4.3 million Brits have ‘hacked’ their neighbour’s WiFi, mostly by password guessing
News
Married doctor jailed for raping woman after luring her on dating app
News
Asian businessmen Selva Pankaj and Rami Ranger among top Tory donors
News
This YouTuber says beggars in London could be making £35k a year
News
Croydon man who created ‘rape list’ and stalked 121 victims jailed
News
Child Q: Four Met police officers to be investigated over strip-search in school
News
How did a European court halt Britain’s Rwanda deportation flight?
News
Breeding of English bulldogs with extreme features must end: Vets
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Fight to save Commonwealth
News
Inflation forces regular pay to fall at fastest rate in decade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Physical and mental abuse’ rife in British gymnastics says review
Apple faces £750 mn lawsuit in UK for slowing down…
New deal for private renters announced: Landlords will have to…
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at…
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal makes pitch for re-engagement with India
We need just to finish these b******ds off: Russian lawmaker…