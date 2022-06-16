TV anchor once, Afghan journalist now selling food on street under Taliban regime; pics go viral

The UN rights chief said that Afghan people are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation.

Kabir Haqmal (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kabir Haqmal, who worked with the Hamid Karzai-led Afghan government, has shared pictures of former TV anchor Musa Mohammadi selling food on a street.

“Journalist’s life in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Musa…worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to feed his family & sells street food to earn some money,” he tweeted.

Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic. pic.twitter.com/nCTTIbfZN3 — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 15, 2022

Mohammadi’s story is now going viral on the internet and many help offers have also poured in.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television, tweeted that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department. “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals,” Wasiq’s social media post read upon translation.