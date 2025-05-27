Skip to content
Turkey introduces £52 fine for plane passengers who stand up too early

The regulation is aimed at curbing the common habit of passengers

Turkey introduces £52 fine for plane passengers who stand

The new measure affects all airlines operating in Turkey, including Turkish Airlines

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Travellers in Turkey may now face fines if they stand up too early when disembarking from an aircraft. Under a new rule introduced by Turkey’s civil aviation authority, passengers who rise before their row is called could be penalised with a $70 (£52) fine.

The regulation is aimed at curbing the common habit of passengers jumping out of their seats as soon as the plane lands, often in a rush to retrieve bags and be among the first off the aircraft. The new rule is designed to enhance safety and promote an orderly disembarkation process.

According to reports from the German DPA news agency, Turkish airlines are now required to make clear announcements reminding passengers to remain seated until the aircraft reaches its parking position. The rule applies even after the seatbelt sign has been switched off, with explicit instructions that passengers must not stand until it is their turn to leave.

The civil aviation authority has stated that any violation of this regulation will be reported and could result in a financial penalty.

The new measure affects all airlines operating in Turkey, including Turkish Airlines, which flies to more than 300 destinations in 131 countries. The regulation is expected to impact millions of passengers travelling through Turkish airports each year.

The authorities hope the fines will deter passengers from prematurely standing and crowding the aisles, which is not only disruptive but can pose safety risks while the plane is still taxiing.

In addition to Turkey’s initiative, other major airlines in the region are reportedly considering similar policies. Carriers such as Emirates and Qatar Airways are said to be reviewing measures to maintain safer and more efficient disembarkation procedures.

This move is part of a broader trend among airlines to enforce stricter rules around passenger behaviour. In the United States, American Airlines is trialling a new system to manage boarding more effectively. At select US airports, passengers who attempt to scan their boarding passes before their group is called are met with an alert sound and a message for gate agents. The airline says the measure is designed to improve the boarding experience and ensure priority boarding benefits are respected.

Together, these efforts reflect a growing industry focus on passenger compliance and operational order during both boarding and disembarking processes.

More For You

Gir lion Gujarat
Gir National Park offers a rare and enriching opportunity to see one of the most iconic and endangered animals
iStock

10 things to know about Gir lions and why nature lovers are heading to Gujarat

Asiatic lions, once on the brink of extinction, are thriving again, thanks largely to the efforts centred around Gujarat’s Gir National Park. In 2025, the population of these rare lions was reported at 891, up from 674 in 2020, marking a 32 per cent increase over five years. For travellers, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, this remarkable recovery is reason enough to explore one of India’s greatest ecological success stories.

Here are ten essential facts and features that make the Gir lions and their habitat a must-visit:

Keep ReadingShow less
Spain Slashes Airbnb Listings

The government described as a “lack of control” and growing “illegality” in the holiday rentals market

iStock

Spain Airbnb crackdown removes 65,000 tourist rentals amid housing concerns

The Spain Airbnb crackdown has led to more than 65,000 holiday rental listings being removed from the platform, as the Spanish government takes firm action to address breaches in national regulations and respond to growing housing concerns.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs ordered the mass delisting due to thousands of properties lacking valid licence numbers, having unclear ownership records, or showing discrepancies between listed information and official housing databases. The government said these violations warranted immediate removal from Airbnb’s platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
Best canal routes

Scenic summer experience

Getty

10 best canal holidays in Britain for summer 2025

With record numbers choosing narrowboats over airports, canal holidays are enjoying a resurgence in Britain. Whether it's a leisurely week along the Llangollen or a weekend loop through the Midlands, the UK’s canal network offers a peaceful, scenic alternative to crowded beaches or city breaks. Here are 10 of the best canal routes to explore this summer.

1. Llangollen Canal, Wales to Shropshire


This picturesque route winds from Llangollen in Wales to the English market town of Whitchurch. The highlight is the spectacular Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where boats cross a 38-metre-high cast-iron trough. Along the way, travellers pass through verdant countryside, charming villages, and the Horseshoe Falls. It’s one of the most photographed waterways in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z’s ‘barebacking’ travel trend

Choosing to travel without headphones or a phone

iStock

Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z’s ‘barebacking’ travel trend

A new commuting trend among Generation Z known as ‘barebacking’ is drawing attention – and some confusion – for its unusual name and low-tech approach to daily travel. Despite initial assumptions, the practice has nothing to do with sexual behaviour. Instead, it refers to travelling on public transport without the use of technology or entertainment, such as phones, music, or podcasts.

The term was reportedly coined by podcaster Curtis Morton and is considered a cousin to the earlier ‘rawdogging’ trend, where individuals would endure long-haul flights or journeys without digital distractions. While the idea of commuting in silence may sound unpleasant to some, psychologists suggest it may offer significant mental health benefits.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Leng emotional visit to childhood home in India

Ralph Leng stands outside his childhood home in India, overwhelmed with emotion after returning for the first time in 16 years

Instagram/Ralph Leng

UK man breaks down visiting childhood home in India, clip goes viral

For most people, childhood memories often fade into dusty corners of photo albums. But for Ralph Leng, they stood still behind the familiar walls of a house in India he hadn’t seen in over 16 years.

Ralph, a London-based video creator, recently travelled back to India, the place he once called home. The moment he reached the gate of his old house; a flood of emotions took over. In a short video shared online, he’s seen walking through the lanes of his childhood and breaking down as he finally steps into the house he had to leave as a boy. His voice cracks as he says, “It’s crazy,” capturing the moment years of distance came crashing into the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
